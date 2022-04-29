기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The floor leader of the main opposition People Power Party has asked for a meeting with President Moon Jae-in so he could explain the unconstitutionality of the disputed prosecution reform bills pushed by the ruling party. Rep. Kweon Seong-dong said that even if the bills pass through parliament, the president must veto them. He said Moon’s final days in office should not be tainted with irresponsibility and greed.
Regarding the issue of granting a presidential pardon for imprisoned former President Lee Myung-bak, President Moon Jae-in said his answer remains that of stating basic principles. Responding to an online petition opposing Lee’s pardon, Moon said a judgement on the issue will carefully review judicial justice and public consensus. Moon said the petitioner in this case object a pardon citing the need to punish crimes of political corruption and the fact the former leader has not shown remorse.
NEWS BRIEF
