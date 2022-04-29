KEY AGENDAS AT S. KOREA-U.S. SUMMIT News Today 입력 2022.04.29 (15:11) 수정 2022.04.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on May 21st, only eleven days after Yoon’s inauguration. Key agendas for the upcoming summit include strengthening the ROK-US security alliance against North Korean threats, dealing with disruptions in global supply networks, and cooperating on new technologies.



[Pkg]



The Presidential Transition Committee announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will visit South Korea from May 20th to 22nd. The first bilateral summit of the incoming government has been set for May 21st... only 11 days after Yoon’s inauguration. The transition committee underlined the importance of the summit by saying that it is the earliest summit held with the U.S. following the inauguration of a new administration. The committee reviews hosting the event at the president’s office in the Yongsan Defense Ministry building... with the welcome dinner held at the National Museum of Korea.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect(Jan. 24)) : "I will strengthen the bilateral comprehensive strategic alliance between two countries that share the key values of market economy, rule of law and human rights and contribute to peace and prosperity of the international community."



A committee official said that while the summit in Washington last May listed multiple topics... the upcoming one will produce concrete plans on select issues. Topping the agenda: the responses to the North Korean nuclear missile threat. Recently North Korea mentioned the possibility of using nuclear weapons and caused concerns over nuclear tests. The South Korean and American leaders are likely to simultaneously provide firm responses and diplomatic solutions. In that context, President Biden may visit Panmunjeom during his visit. Other key agendas include maintaining the supply chains of semiconductors and other strategic materials and cooperating in AI, bio and other cutting-edge technologies.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect(Jan. 24)) : "I will build a cutting-edge technological alliance with the U.S. I will upgrade the bilateral alliance to lead global innovation."



Meanwhile, President Biden is working out a plan to meet with President Moon Jae-in on May 22nd, the day after the summit. President Biden reportedly asked to meet with him. It is very rare for an American president to meet both the incumbent and former presidents during his visit. His staff are also arranging a visit to a university in Seoul to meet Koreans from different walks of life.

KEY AGENDAS AT S. KOREA-U.S. SUMMIT

입력 2022-04-29 15:11:47 수정 2022-04-29 16:45:39 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on May 21st, only eleven days after Yoon’s inauguration. Key agendas for the upcoming summit include strengthening the ROK-US security alliance against North Korean threats, dealing with disruptions in global supply networks, and cooperating on new technologies.



[Pkg]



The Presidential Transition Committee announced that U.S. President Joe Biden will visit South Korea from May 20th to 22nd. The first bilateral summit of the incoming government has been set for May 21st... only 11 days after Yoon’s inauguration. The transition committee underlined the importance of the summit by saying that it is the earliest summit held with the U.S. following the inauguration of a new administration. The committee reviews hosting the event at the president’s office in the Yongsan Defense Ministry building... with the welcome dinner held at the National Museum of Korea.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect(Jan. 24)) : "I will strengthen the bilateral comprehensive strategic alliance between two countries that share the key values of market economy, rule of law and human rights and contribute to peace and prosperity of the international community."



A committee official said that while the summit in Washington last May listed multiple topics... the upcoming one will produce concrete plans on select issues. Topping the agenda: the responses to the North Korean nuclear missile threat. Recently North Korea mentioned the possibility of using nuclear weapons and caused concerns over nuclear tests. The South Korean and American leaders are likely to simultaneously provide firm responses and diplomatic solutions. In that context, President Biden may visit Panmunjeom during his visit. Other key agendas include maintaining the supply chains of semiconductors and other strategic materials and cooperating in AI, bio and other cutting-edge technologies.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President-elect(Jan. 24)) : "I will build a cutting-edge technological alliance with the U.S. I will upgrade the bilateral alliance to lead global innovation."



Meanwhile, President Biden is working out a plan to meet with President Moon Jae-in on May 22nd, the day after the summit. President Biden reportedly asked to meet with him. It is very rare for an American president to meet both the incumbent and former presidents during his visit. His staff are also arranging a visit to a university in Seoul to meet Koreans from different walks of life.