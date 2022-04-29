기사 본문 영역

US EXPERT ON KIM JONG-UN'S MOVES
입력 2022.04.29 (15:11) 수정 2022.04.29 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

A US expert points out that it’s no coincidence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is becoming more aggressive in his actions and statements since Putin brazenly attacked Ukraine. Washington Post columnist Josh Rogin said in a Thursday opinion piece that Kim is adopting Putin’s Ukraine playbook. He said a megalomaniacal, totalitarian dictator threatening to attack his democratic neighbor would have perfectly described Russian President Vladimir Putin 3 months ago but today, it also fits North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
