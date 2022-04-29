COMMERCIALIZATION OF AUTONOMOUS BUS News Today 입력 2022.04.29 (15:11) 수정 2022.04.29 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



The first in Korea autonomous bus is to be commercialized in Sejong after four years of testing. The operation of self-driving buses could begin as early as June.



[Pkg]



An autonomous bus operates on a bus lane. It steers its way on its own. Its artificial intelligence system makes the vehicle stop at traffic lights and when there are pedestrians around. It can accurately find bus stops to pick up passengers. Self-driving buses, which so far have been used only for research purposes, are soon to be commercialized. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and Sejong City plan to launch the commercial operation of the nation's first three-stage autonomous buses as early as June after four years of testing. Self-driving buses will be first operated on a 22 km section between the Sejong Bus Terminal and the KTX Osong Station. Next year their operation will be expanded to Banseok Station in Daejeon. However, there are still some hurdles hampering the complete commercialization of autonomous buses, as their AI systems could perceive rain and snow as obstacles.



[Soundbite] Um Chung-seop(Sejong City Gov‘t) : "Autonomous driving is inhibited by weather conditions, but companies developing the relevant technologies will provide continuous support."



he government plans to adopt autonomous vehicles in public transportation and logistics sector by 2025.

