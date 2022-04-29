기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Chungcheongnam-do Province is now home to four suspension bridges. The new bridge built in Geumsan, known for its ginseng production, hovers 40 m above the ground, offering a panoramic view of the surrounding scenery and thrill at the same time.
Walking on this shaking bridge is not for the faint-hearted. A river flowing underneath the bridge makes the experience even more nerve-wracking. Visitors keep giggling, their legs tremble as they take each step, trying to make it to the other side of the bridge.
[Soundbite] "I think it's even more scary than the bridge on Daedunsan Mountain."
It's the fourth suspension bridge to be built in Chungcheongnam-do Province. The other three are in Nonsan, Yesan and Cheongyang. Despite its relatively short length, just 275 m, the bridge in Geumsan hovers 45 m above the ground, four times higher than other suspension bridges. Walking on it is both thrilling and frightening.
[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sook(Visitor) : "I have visited other suspension bridges before, but this one bounces even harder and is more thrilling."
What makes this bridge special is that it offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding scenery.
[Soundbite] Moon Jeong-woo(Geumsan-gun County Governor) : "There is a river flowing down there, and the surrounding scenery is beautiful. Tourists will definitely find this bridge special."
The new bridge is located in close proximity to tourist attractions, such as a ginseng and fish porridge alley and a man-made waterfall.
[Soundbite] Ko Ok-ja(Vendor) : "I hope many people will learn about this attraction through word of mouth."
There are some 200 suspension bridges in Korea. The new one in Geumsan could help the region overcome population decline and revive its economy.
- NEW SUSPENSION BRIDGE BUILT IN GEUMSAN
입력 2022-04-29 15:11:48
수정2022-04-29 16:45:39
