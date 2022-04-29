NEW SUSPENSION BRIDGE BUILT IN GEUMSAN News Today 입력 2022.04.29 (15:11) 수정 2022.04.29 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Chungcheongnam-do Province is now home to four suspension bridges. The new bridge built in Geumsan, known for its ginseng production, hovers 40 m above the ground, offering a panoramic view of the surrounding scenery and thrill at the same time.



[Pkg]



Walking on this shaking bridge is not for the faint-hearted. A river flowing underneath the bridge makes the experience even more nerve-wracking. Visitors keep giggling, their legs tremble as they take each step, trying to make it to the other side of the bridge.



[Soundbite] "I think it's even more scary than the bridge on Daedunsan Mountain."



It's the fourth suspension bridge to be built in Chungcheongnam-do Province. The other three are in Nonsan, Yesan and Cheongyang. Despite its relatively short length, just 275 m, the bridge in Geumsan hovers 45 m above the ground, four times higher than other suspension bridges. Walking on it is both thrilling and frightening.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sook(Visitor) : "I have visited other suspension bridges before, but this one bounces even harder and is more thrilling."



What makes this bridge special is that it offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding scenery.



[Soundbite] Moon Jeong-woo(Geumsan-gun County Governor) : "There is a river flowing down there, and the surrounding scenery is beautiful. Tourists will definitely find this bridge special."



The new bridge is located in close proximity to tourist attractions, such as a ginseng and fish porridge alley and a man-made waterfall.



[Soundbite] Ko Ok-ja(Vendor) : "I hope many people will learn about this attraction through word of mouth."



There are some 200 suspension bridges in Korea. The new one in Geumsan could help the region overcome population decline and revive its economy.

NEW SUSPENSION BRIDGE BUILT IN GEUMSAN

입력 2022-04-29 15:11:48 수정 2022-04-29 16:45:39 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Chungcheongnam-do Province is now home to four suspension bridges. The new bridge built in Geumsan, known for its ginseng production, hovers 40 m above the ground, offering a panoramic view of the surrounding scenery and thrill at the same time.



[Pkg]



Walking on this shaking bridge is not for the faint-hearted. A river flowing underneath the bridge makes the experience even more nerve-wracking. Visitors keep giggling, their legs tremble as they take each step, trying to make it to the other side of the bridge.



[Soundbite] "I think it's even more scary than the bridge on Daedunsan Mountain."



It's the fourth suspension bridge to be built in Chungcheongnam-do Province. The other three are in Nonsan, Yesan and Cheongyang. Despite its relatively short length, just 275 m, the bridge in Geumsan hovers 45 m above the ground, four times higher than other suspension bridges. Walking on it is both thrilling and frightening.



[Soundbite] Lee Jung-sook(Visitor) : "I have visited other suspension bridges before, but this one bounces even harder and is more thrilling."



What makes this bridge special is that it offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding scenery.



[Soundbite] Moon Jeong-woo(Geumsan-gun County Governor) : "There is a river flowing down there, and the surrounding scenery is beautiful. Tourists will definitely find this bridge special."



The new bridge is located in close proximity to tourist attractions, such as a ginseng and fish porridge alley and a man-made waterfall.



[Soundbite] Ko Ok-ja(Vendor) : "I hope many people will learn about this attraction through word of mouth."



There are some 200 suspension bridges in Korea. The new one in Geumsan could help the region overcome population decline and revive its economy.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

