OUTDOOR MASK MANDATE LIFTED News Today 입력 2022.05.02 (16:17) 수정 2022.05.02 (17:00)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



New COVID-19 cases in Korea, as of midnight May 2nd, numbered 20,084, down 17,687 from the previous day. Starting today, Koreans no longer have to wear masks outdoors, but there are still some places that are hard to tell whether they are indoors or outdoors.



[Pkg]



Starting Monday, people no longer have to wear masks outdoors. The rule has been lifted for most outdoor activities, such as a walk in a park or school gym class. It has been 566 days since mask-wearing became mandatory.



[Soundbite] Yun Chan-yeong(Seoul Resident) : "It’s getting hotter and more stifling. So I feel much better without a mask."



However, people still have to wear masks at outdoor assemblies, concerts or sports games with more than 50 people. Also, masks must be worn on buses, subways and other transportation, as well as inside a building with four enclosed walls. Then what about exposed above ground subway stations or outdoor terraces at restaurants and cafes?



[Soundbite] Seong Jae-in(Bucheon Resident) : "Some places are hard to tell if they are indoors or outdoors, like train stations. I’m worried there are no clear distinctions."



Health authorities define “outdoors” as a place open on all sides even if it has a ceiling or a roof. For instance, a train platform has more than two sides open and allows natural ventilation. So it is considered as an outdoor space and thus no masks. However, masks are strongly recommended for the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with COVID-19 symptoms. Although mask-wearing is not a rule in crowded parks or when standing in line for a bus, it is safer to wear one.



[Soundbite] Ko Yeong-hak(Seoul Resident) : "I’m going to keep wearing a mask because I think the rule has been lifted prematurely when there are still many cases. Meanwhile, self-test kits, which used to be sold only at pharmacies or convenience stores, are now available online."

OUTDOOR MASK MANDATE LIFTED

입력 2022-05-02 16:17:19 수정 2022-05-02 17:00:27 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



New COVID-19 cases in Korea, as of midnight May 2nd, numbered 20,084, down 17,687 from the previous day. Starting today, Koreans no longer have to wear masks outdoors, but there are still some places that are hard to tell whether they are indoors or outdoors.



[Pkg]



Starting Monday, people no longer have to wear masks outdoors. The rule has been lifted for most outdoor activities, such as a walk in a park or school gym class. It has been 566 days since mask-wearing became mandatory.



[Soundbite] Yun Chan-yeong(Seoul Resident) : "It’s getting hotter and more stifling. So I feel much better without a mask."



However, people still have to wear masks at outdoor assemblies, concerts or sports games with more than 50 people. Also, masks must be worn on buses, subways and other transportation, as well as inside a building with four enclosed walls. Then what about exposed above ground subway stations or outdoor terraces at restaurants and cafes?



[Soundbite] Seong Jae-in(Bucheon Resident) : "Some places are hard to tell if they are indoors or outdoors, like train stations. I’m worried there are no clear distinctions."



Health authorities define “outdoors” as a place open on all sides even if it has a ceiling or a roof. For instance, a train platform has more than two sides open and allows natural ventilation. So it is considered as an outdoor space and thus no masks. However, masks are strongly recommended for the elderly, the immunocompromised and those with COVID-19 symptoms. Although mask-wearing is not a rule in crowded parks or when standing in line for a bus, it is safer to wear one.



[Soundbite] Ko Yeong-hak(Seoul Resident) : "I’m going to keep wearing a mask because I think the rule has been lifted prematurely when there are still many cases. Meanwhile, self-test kits, which used to be sold only at pharmacies or convenience stores, are now available online."



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

