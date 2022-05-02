FLOWERS FROM TWO KOREAS BLOOM IN GERMANY News Today 입력 2022.05.02 (16:17) 수정 2022.05.02 (17:00)

[Anchor Lead]



Wild flowers from South and North Korea are blooming in Germany, which also used to be divided into two parts. Wild flowers, which grow without borders, symbolize reconciliation and unification between the two Koreas.



[Pkg]



The Baekdu Daegan mountain range stretches from Mt. Baekdusan to Mt. Jirisan behind a wire fence. Antennaria dioica is a wild flower growing on Mt. Baekdusan. Some 40 species of wild flowers from South and North Korea were planted on these structures representing Korean mountains. The Das Dritte Land, translated as "the third nature," was created in Berlin three years ago to wish for reconciliation and peace between the two Koreas. Recently it's been relocated to Erfurt, three hours away from Berlin.



[Soundbite] Han Seok-hyun(Artist) : "I hope my work will raise awareness in Germany, a reunified nation and about the situation in Korea, which remains divided."



[Soundbite] Kim Seung-hoe(Artist) : "I hope these tiny, fragile flowers from Korea will break down barriers to promote recovery."



This artwork showing fog rising above rocks was inspired by Korean traditional landscape paintings. It shows the power of wild flowers from the Korean Peninsula to bring down barriers.



[Soundbite] AndreGarden Staff) : "It's a special place for us, because Germany also used to be divided."



Erfurt is where the very first summit between the leaders of East and West Germany was held when the country was still divided.



[Soundbite] Kim Keum-hwa(Curator, Das Dritte Land) : "This garden has become a public art venue thanks to cooperation from the Erfurt Art Gallery and the garden administration office."



Some 650,000 tourists visit this special garden every year. It opens on October 3, the day when Germany became united again.

