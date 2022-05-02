GREEN CHERRY BLOSSOMS BLOOM AT TEMPLE News Today 입력 2022.05.02 (16:17) 수정 2022.05.02 (17:00)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Glorious donarium cherry blossoms are abloom at ancient Gaesimsa Temple in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province. The temple is also the only place in Korea where people can see elegant green cherry blossoms.



[Pkg]



As if spring is reluctant to be replaced by summer... spring flowers paint the quiet Buddhist temple in pastel colors. Multi-layered donarium cherry blossoms resemble soft cotton balls. But the most eye-catching are the temple’s iconic cherry trees that bear elegant green blossoms. Visitors are awed by the light green flowers which bloom in clusters like green grapes.



[Soundbite] Jang Myeong-ok(Yongin Resident) : "I’m used to seeing pink blossoms, but I feel like the green ones would bring me luck."



The temple’s donarium cherry blossoms and green cherry blossoms flower between late April and early May, after ordinary cherry blossoms have all fallen, allowing visitors to enjoy the lingering spring atmosphere.



[Soundbite] Jang Mi-hui(Seoul Resident) : "I came last week, but came again today in time for the flowering."



There used to be four green cherry trees as recently as last year, but one died over the winter, leaving only three to continue the splendor.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-suk(Seosan Tour Guide) : "The more the trees and branches grow, the more plentiful the blossoms become."



The city is preparing to attract visitors with green cherry blossoms as the rare trees were successfully bred for the first time and 30 more trees that were planted in a nearby village began to bloom.

GREEN CHERRY BLOSSOMS BLOOM AT TEMPLE

입력 2022-05-02 16:17:20 수정 2022-05-02 17:00:28 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Glorious donarium cherry blossoms are abloom at ancient Gaesimsa Temple in Seosan, Chungcheongnam-do Province. The temple is also the only place in Korea where people can see elegant green cherry blossoms.



[Pkg]



As if spring is reluctant to be replaced by summer... spring flowers paint the quiet Buddhist temple in pastel colors. Multi-layered donarium cherry blossoms resemble soft cotton balls. But the most eye-catching are the temple’s iconic cherry trees that bear elegant green blossoms. Visitors are awed by the light green flowers which bloom in clusters like green grapes.



[Soundbite] Jang Myeong-ok(Yongin Resident) : "I’m used to seeing pink blossoms, but I feel like the green ones would bring me luck."



The temple’s donarium cherry blossoms and green cherry blossoms flower between late April and early May, after ordinary cherry blossoms have all fallen, allowing visitors to enjoy the lingering spring atmosphere.



[Soundbite] Jang Mi-hui(Seoul Resident) : "I came last week, but came again today in time for the flowering."



There used to be four green cherry trees as recently as last year, but one died over the winter, leaving only three to continue the splendor.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-suk(Seosan Tour Guide) : "The more the trees and branches grow, the more plentiful the blossoms become."



The city is preparing to attract visitors with green cherry blossoms as the rare trees were successfully bred for the first time and 30 more trees that were planted in a nearby village began to bloom.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

