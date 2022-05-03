2ND PROSECUTION REFORM BILL PASSED News Today 입력 2022.05.03 (15:11) 수정 2022.05.03 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



The second bill aimed at reducing the prosecution’s investigative powers was approved in parliament today. The ruling Democratic Party railroaded a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act which calls for limiting the scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigations. On Saturday, the DP and minor Justice Party approved a revision to the Prosecutors' Office Act which will eventually strip the prosecution’s current right to investigative six types of crime.

2ND PROSECUTION REFORM BILL PASSED

입력 2022-05-03 15:11:27 수정 2022-05-03 16:49:01 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



