기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
The second bill aimed at reducing the prosecution’s investigative powers was approved in parliament today. The ruling Democratic Party railroaded a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act which calls for limiting the scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigations. On Saturday, the DP and minor Justice Party approved a revision to the Prosecutors' Office Act which will eventually strip the prosecution’s current right to investigative six types of crime.
The second bill aimed at reducing the prosecution’s investigative powers was approved in parliament today. The ruling Democratic Party railroaded a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act which calls for limiting the scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigations. On Saturday, the DP and minor Justice Party approved a revision to the Prosecutors' Office Act which will eventually strip the prosecution’s current right to investigative six types of crime.
- 2ND PROSECUTION REFORM BILL PASSED
-
- 입력 2022-05-03 15:11:27
- 수정2022-05-03 16:49:01
[Anchor Lead]
The second bill aimed at reducing the prosecution’s investigative powers was approved in parliament today. The ruling Democratic Party railroaded a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act which calls for limiting the scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigations. On Saturday, the DP and minor Justice Party approved a revision to the Prosecutors' Office Act which will eventually strip the prosecution’s current right to investigative six types of crime.
The second bill aimed at reducing the prosecution’s investigative powers was approved in parliament today. The ruling Democratic Party railroaded a revision to the Criminal Procedure Act which calls for limiting the scope of the prosecution's supplementary investigations. On Saturday, the DP and minor Justice Party approved a revision to the Prosecutors' Office Act which will eventually strip the prosecution’s current right to investigative six types of crime.
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-