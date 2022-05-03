EDUCATION MINISTER NOMINEE RESIGNS News Today 입력 2022.05.03 (15:12) 수정 2022.05.03 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Education Minister nominee Kim In-chul has resigned amid favoritism allegations related to his family's receipt of scholarships. In a press conference this morning, Kim said he wanted to pay back what he received from the country and society through his last public service but he was lacking in many areas and decided to step down. There have been speculations over the fact that his wife, son and daughter all received Fulbright scholarships granting them opportunities to work or study at US universities.

EDUCATION MINISTER NOMINEE RESIGNS

입력 2022-05-03 15:12:26 수정 2022-05-03 16:49:01 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Education Minister nominee Kim In-chul has resigned amid favoritism allegations related to his family's receipt of scholarships. In a press conference this morning, Kim said he wanted to pay back what he received from the country and society through his last public service but he was lacking in many areas and decided to step down. There have been speculations over the fact that his wife, son and daughter all received Fulbright scholarships granting them opportunities to work or study at US universities.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

