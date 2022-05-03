기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
Education Minister nominee Kim In-chul has resigned amid favoritism allegations related to his family's receipt of scholarships. In a press conference this morning, Kim said he wanted to pay back what he received from the country and society through his last public service but he was lacking in many areas and decided to step down. There have been speculations over the fact that his wife, son and daughter all received Fulbright scholarships granting them opportunities to work or study at US universities.
- EDUCATION MINISTER NOMINEE RESIGNS
