POLICE TO CONDUCT WRITTEN PROBE ON KIM

[Anchor Lead]



For the sixth month, police are investigating allegations that President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife lied on her resume and worked as a part-time university lecturer. Police have been mulling ways to question Kim Keon-hee ever since Yoon won the election. After consulting with her lawyer, they have now decided to conduct a written probe and Kim has been notified of the schedule.



[Pkg]



The false credential scandal surrounding Yoon Suk-yeol’s wife Kim Keon-hee first broke out ahead of the March presidential election. Allegations include that by exaggerating research and award records on her resume, she was hired as a part-time lecturer at five universities. A civic group filed a complaint last November accusing her of fraud. When public opinion turned for the worse, Kim issued an apology.



[Soundbite] Kim Keon-hee(President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's Wife (Dec. 2021)) : "There was wrongdoing on my part as I juggled work and studies. I overstated or misled my work experience."



The police launched an investigation in mid-March, after the election. Officials from the five universities including Kookmin and Seoil were called in for questioning. They were asked about Kim’s hiring process and her wage payment.



[Soundbite] University official((VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The hiring process was the key topic. I told police that our school abided by the rules when employing Kim."



As the investigation of related figures wrapped up, police recently consulted with Kim’s lawyer on how she can be questioned. They decided to receive her written response. The written probe is expected to grill Kim on why she falsified her credentials and whether that was for employment purposes. The key to determining charges of habitual fraud boils down to intentionality. Police will send the questions this week and are still working on a deadline for her response. In an earlier case, police also conducted a written probe on Kim regarding stock price manipulation allegations involving Deutsch Motors. That prompted criticism that the police were going easy on her.

