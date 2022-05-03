CONFUSION OVER OUTDOOR MASK MANDATE News Today 입력 2022.05.03 (15:13) 수정 2022.05.03 (16:49)

[Anchor Lead]



Although the outdoor mask-wearing rule has been lifted, people were still confused as to when to keep the mask on or take it off. Authorities said that those who prefer to keep their masks on outdoors should be respected and asked the high-risk groups to voluntarily wear masks.



[Pkg]



The outdoor mask-wearing mandate has been lifted, but many people were still confused as to when they can go about without their masks.



[Soundbite] Lee Na-ra(Seoul Resident) : "It’d be easier to keep the mask on because distinguishing indoors and outdoors is still confusing."



Some even bought mask chains to keep their masks safe for times when masks are not needed.



[Soundbite] Kim Sa-seong(Seoul Resident) : "I don’t usually wear a mask chain, but I started wearing one today. I plan to let my mask hang on the chain when I’m outside."



On the first day without the outdoor mask mandate, some people were seen without it in places that still requires face masks... This included the underground subway stations or in cafes with only one sliding door opened. With cafes, at least two walls must be completely exposed for there to be no mask mandate. Masks are still also recommended when one cannot keep a safe distance of at least one meter from others, but many people have failed to follow this guideline. Authorities emphasized that the essence of the latest measure is to wear masks outdoors voluntarily and people wearing masks should be respected regardless of their locations.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs (Apr. 29)) : "We recommend you to keep wearing masks when needed. We also strongly recommend people to voluntarily wear masks."



The government announced that the mask-wearing rule for indoor places will remain in place for a long time and its removal will be considered only when there are no longer alarming variants and the pandemic has stabilized worldwide.

