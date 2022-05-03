BOK'S FORECAST ON INFLATION News Today 입력 2022.05.03 (15:13) 수정 2022.05.03 (16:49)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea held a meeting to inspect consumer prices and issued a forecast that inflation will continue in the 4% range for the time being amid rising raw material prices. The bank predicts global food price gains could be prolonged due to the war in Ukraine and pandemic resurgence in China which are escalating supply chain disruptions.

BOK'S FORECAST ON INFLATION

입력 2022-05-03 15:13:31 수정 2022-05-03 16:49:02 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Bank of Korea held a meeting to inspect consumer prices and issued a forecast that inflation will continue in the 4% range for the time being amid rising raw material prices. The bank predicts global food price gains could be prolonged due to the war in Ukraine and pandemic resurgence in China which are escalating supply chain disruptions.