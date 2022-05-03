기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The Bank of Korea held a meeting to inspect consumer prices and issued a forecast that inflation will continue in the 4% range for the time being amid rising raw material prices. The bank predicts global food price gains could be prolonged due to the war in Ukraine and pandemic resurgence in China which are escalating supply chain disruptions.
- BOK'S FORECAST ON INFLATION
