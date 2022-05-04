PROSECUTION REFORM BILL PROMULGATED News Today 입력 2022.05.04 (15:10) 수정 2022.05.04 (17:20)

[Anchor Lead]



The prosecution reform bill and the bill of the Criminal Procedure Act revision, which the ruling Democratic Party railroaded through parliament, have been promulgated at the latest Cabinet meeting. Under the new law, prosecutors are only allowed to investigate corruption and economic crimes. The judiciary and administrative procedures for separating the rights to investigate and indict have been virtually wrapped up.



[Pkg]



The final Cabinet meeting of the Moon administration.



[Soundbite] "Let's begin the 20th cabinet meeting."



Cabinet meetings usually took place in the morning, but the latest one was held at 2 p.m. That's because the government had to wait until the bill on reducing prosecutors' investigative powers was passed in parliament. President Moon Jae-in expressed regret that the rival parties failed to keep their agreement. He said reforming the nation's judicial organs is a historic mission of his administration and a wish of the public.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(President) : "Concerns about the political neutrality and fairness of prosecutorial investigations and selective justice still remain, and this is not enough to gain public trust. This is why the National Assembly has taken a step further to separate investigation from indictment."



The National Assembly convened a plenary session for the first time since processing the prosecution reform bill three days ago, and passed the bill on the Criminal Procedure Act revision. The People Power Party did not vote. The bill was processed solely by the ruling party. The Justice Party, whose lawmakers voted in unison for the prosecution reform bill, this time cast blank votes due to criticism. The bill on a special judicial reform committee to discuss the establishment of an entity on investigating grave crimes has also been approved. The DP says it has achieved its goals.



[Soundbite] Lee Soo-jin(Democratic Party) : "The promulgation is on normalizing the prosecution service and judicial organs for the public. Today's results have a historic meaning in overhauling Korea's judicial structure."



The prosecution reform bill was promulgated on Tuesday, and will take effect four months later. The ruling party plans to focus on issues related to improving people's livelihoods, such as real estate taxes, ahead of the local elections.

