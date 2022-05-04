MOON ON PARDONING BUSINESS FIGURES News Today 입력 2022.05.04 (15:10) 수정 2022.05.04 (17:00)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in was reportedly negative about pardoning only business leaders towards the end of his term. He said he would be placing a go piece at the wrong place, robbing the next administration of a chance to do better, according to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum who had his last weekly meeting with the president on May 2nd to discuss the pardoning issue. The president said that the issue did not reach a nationwide public consensus and it is inappropriate to abuse his pardoning authority at the end of the term.

MOON ON PARDONING BUSINESS FIGURES

입력 2022-05-04 15:10:46 수정 2022-05-04 17:00:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Moon Jae-in was reportedly negative about pardoning only business leaders towards the end of his term. He said he would be placing a go piece at the wrong place, robbing the next administration of a chance to do better, according to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum who had his last weekly meeting with the president on May 2nd to discuss the pardoning issue. The president said that the issue did not reach a nationwide public consensus and it is inappropriate to abuse his pardoning authority at the end of the term.