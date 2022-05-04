기사 본문 영역

MOON ON PARDONING BUSINESS FIGURES
입력 2022.05.04 (15:10) 수정 2022.05.04 (17:00) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

President Moon Jae-in was reportedly negative about pardoning only business leaders towards the end of his term. He said he would be placing a go piece at the wrong place, robbing the next administration of a chance to do better, according to Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum who had his last weekly meeting with the president on May 2nd to discuss the pardoning issue. The president said that the issue did not reach a nationwide public consensus and it is inappropriate to abuse his pardoning authority at the end of the term.
[Anchor Lead]

