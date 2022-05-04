NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.05.04 (15:10) 수정 2022.05.04 (17:00)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party’s emergency countermeasures committee chair Yun Ho-jung criticized that the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s governing tasks announced by the Presidential Transition Committee backed out of his campaign pledges and said it would be judged harshly by the people. Yun claimed that many of the key pledges such as complete damage compensations for businesses affected by COVID-19, 2-million-won monthly pay for soldiers, new GTX lines, urban development projects, and abolition of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family have been scrapped or reduced.

Chairman Chung Mong-gyu of HDC Hyundai Development Company, which was building Gwangju Hwajeong I-Park apartment building that had collapsed earlier this year , held a press conference today and announced that all eight I-Park buildings in the complex will be razed and then completely rebuilt. HDC is implicated in two recent construction-related accidents – a collapse of a building undergoing demolition in the redevelopment area of Hak-dong, Gwangju in June 2021 and the apartment building collapse in Gwangju only seven months later in January that had killed six workers.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-05-04 15:10:46 수정 2022-05-04 17:00:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The Democratic Party’s emergency countermeasures committee chair Yun Ho-jung criticized that the Yoon Suk-yeol administration’s governing tasks announced by the Presidential Transition Committee backed out of his campaign pledges and said it would be judged harshly by the people. Yun claimed that many of the key pledges such as complete damage compensations for businesses affected by COVID-19, 2-million-won monthly pay for soldiers, new GTX lines, urban development projects, and abolition of the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family have been scrapped or reduced.

Chairman Chung Mong-gyu of HDC Hyundai Development Company, which was building Gwangju Hwajeong I-Park apartment building that had collapsed earlier this year , held a press conference today and announced that all eight I-Park buildings in the complex will be razed and then completely rebuilt. HDC is implicated in two recent construction-related accidents – a collapse of a building undergoing demolition in the redevelopment area of Hak-dong, Gwangju in June 2021 and the apartment building collapse in Gwangju only seven months later in January that had killed six workers.