NEW STEALTH OMICRON SUBVARIANT DETECTED News Today 입력 2022.05.04 (15:10) 수정 2022.05.04 (17:00)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



A new subvariant of stealth omicron that is known to be more transmissible than omicron has also been detected in Korea. Authorities remain on alert even as they believe the outbreak will continue to subside for the time being.



[Pkg]



A new omicron subvariant that’s been spreading in New York is also detected in South Korea. The latest case is a woman in her 50s who arrived from the states last month. She was boosted with a 3rd vaccine shot.



[Soundbite] Park Young-jun(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Regarding the latest case, the confirmed individual came in contact with 16 people and there have been no further infections so far."



There’s no confirmation yet on if the subvariant is more severe than the stealth omicron but it’s believed to be as much as 27% more contagious. Meanwhile South Korea reported 49,064 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday midnight, continuing a decline with infections down by half from 2 weeks ago. Authorities believe the tally will continue to drop for about a month but it’s difficult to predict what new variants will emerge and the type of impact they would have.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The declining caseload is expected to continue for at least another month. New variants can appear and antibody levels can decrease so an adequate response is necessary."



In South Africa where winter has arrived, mutations of the omicron virus are a source of growing concern. Infections have been sharply rising due to a new subvariant not yet reported in Korea. A study shows that vaccine effects could falter.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "BA.4 and BA.5 have been confirmed in the U.S. as well and their detection in S. Korea is only a matter of time. Case numbers may possibly go up in late May or June."



Back in South Korea, as people are engaged in more outdoor activities with the outdoor mask mandate lifted, officials urge additional vaccine shots for senior citizens.

NEW STEALTH OMICRON SUBVARIANT DETECTED

입력 2022-05-04 15:10:47 수정 2022-05-04 17:00:48 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



A new subvariant of stealth omicron that is known to be more transmissible than omicron has also been detected in Korea. Authorities remain on alert even as they believe the outbreak will continue to subside for the time being.



[Pkg]



A new omicron subvariant that’s been spreading in New York is also detected in South Korea. The latest case is a woman in her 50s who arrived from the states last month. She was boosted with a 3rd vaccine shot.



[Soundbite] Park Young-jun(Central Disease Control HQs) : "Regarding the latest case, the confirmed individual came in contact with 16 people and there have been no further infections so far."



There’s no confirmation yet on if the subvariant is more severe than the stealth omicron but it’s believed to be as much as 27% more contagious. Meanwhile South Korea reported 49,064 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday midnight, continuing a decline with infections down by half from 2 weeks ago. Authorities believe the tally will continue to drop for about a month but it’s difficult to predict what new variants will emerge and the type of impact they would have.



[Soundbite] Lee Sang-won(Central Disease Control HQs) : "The declining caseload is expected to continue for at least another month. New variants can appear and antibody levels can decrease so an adequate response is necessary."



In South Africa where winter has arrived, mutations of the omicron virus are a source of growing concern. Infections have been sharply rising due to a new subvariant not yet reported in Korea. A study shows that vaccine effects could falter.



[Soundbite] Prof. Kim Woo-joo(Korea Univ. Guro Hospital) : "BA.4 and BA.5 have been confirmed in the U.S. as well and their detection in S. Korea is only a matter of time. Case numbers may possibly go up in late May or June."



Back in South Korea, as people are engaged in more outdoor activities with the outdoor mask mandate lifted, officials urge additional vaccine shots for senior citizens.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

