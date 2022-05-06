DISPUTE OVER CONFIRMATION HEARINGS News Today 입력 2022.05.06 (15:08) 수정 2022.05.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Parliamentary confirmation hearings for Cabinet nominees of the new administration have passed the half way mark, but hearing reports are adopted for only three nominees. The ruling Democratic Party calls the situation the worst personnel disaster while urging nominees to step down. The main opposition People Power Party accuses the DP of holding back the process and is appealing to public opinion.



The confirmation hearing for defense minister nominee Lee Jong-sup went on for more than 12 hours on Wednesday. Key issues included the presidential office relocation and backtracking in the pledged 2 million won monthly wage for soldiers. In the hearing for labor minister nominee Lee Jung-sik, his receipt of hefty advisory fees from eight Samsung affiliates without undergoing proper hiring procedures was a point of contention.



[Soundbite] Noh Woong-rae(Nat'l Assembly Environment & Labor Committee(DP)) : "I don't think a person who concealed the receipt of a hefty Samsung scholarship should become a labor minister. He's not qualified to be labor chief."



The adoption of a hearing report has been postponed for both of them, with discussions to resume Friday and Monday. Out of 19 nominees including prime minister and other Cabinet members, only three have made it through the hearing process so far. The hearing for 3 nominees has been pushed back until after May 10, making a full Cabinet formation before inauguration day practically impossible. The ruling bloc calls for the nominations to be withdrawn, labeling the situation the worst personnel disaster ever. The DP is reviewing whether to link the resignation of justice minister nominee Han Dong-hoon with the approval of Prime Minister nominee Han Duck-soo. The main opposition urges swift adoption of hearing reports, criticizing the ruling party for sabotaging the launch of the incoming administration. The president-elect's chief of staff Chang Je-won requested the endorsement of the new PM and stressed bipartisan cooperation so that a new government chosen by the people can set sail smoothly. In Friday's hearing for agriculture minister nominee Chung Hwang-keun, rival lawmakers continue to clash over his past stint as outside director of Nonghyup, the agricultural cooperative federation, as well as allegations related to his children's employment.

