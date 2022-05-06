NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.05.06 (15:08) 수정 2022.05.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



PPP Floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said he will soon submit a revised bill on the Government Organization Act aimed at abolishing the gender equality ministry. During a floor meeting today, Kweon said scrapping the ministry was President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's campaign pledge and he will also do his part to keep that promise made with the public. The revision reportedly calls for the creation of a 'population and family ministry' to take the place of the gender ministry.

President Moon Jae-in has accepted the resignation of Prosecutor General Kim O-su. Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the president turned down Kim's first resignation but as he reoffered to step down citing responsibility over prosecution reform, Moon accepted his will this time around. Moon however, turned down resignation offers by other chief prosecutors due to concerns of a vacuum in prosecution services. Kim, his deputy and the chiefs of all six high prosecutors offices offered to resign last month in protest of reform bills aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative powers.

NEWS BRIEF

입력 2022-05-06 15:08:02 수정 2022-05-06 16:45:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



PPP Floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said he will soon submit a revised bill on the Government Organization Act aimed at abolishing the gender equality ministry. During a floor meeting today, Kweon said scrapping the ministry was President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol's campaign pledge and he will also do his part to keep that promise made with the public. The revision reportedly calls for the creation of a 'population and family ministry' to take the place of the gender ministry.

President Moon Jae-in has accepted the resignation of Prosecutor General Kim O-su. Moon's spokesperson Park Kyung-mee said the president turned down Kim's first resignation but as he reoffered to step down citing responsibility over prosecution reform, Moon accepted his will this time around. Moon however, turned down resignation offers by other chief prosecutors due to concerns of a vacuum in prosecution services. Kim, his deputy and the chiefs of all six high prosecutors offices offered to resign last month in protest of reform bills aimed at reducing the prosecution's investigative powers.