PUBLIC SAFETY RULES News Today 입력 2022.05.06 (15:08) 수정 2022.05.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



To prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases, following safety rules is particularly important during the Children's Day holiday period this week. Health authorities are stressing the importance of ventilating confined and crowded facilities such as public bath houses and gyms.



[Pkg]



Korea reported 26,714 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 15,582 fewer than the day before. But increased travel during the four-day holiday period this week could trigger a temporary uptick in daily cases. Another factor to watch out for is the emergence of a new virus variant.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs(May 4)) : "COVID-19 has not been eradicated yet. Small repeated outbreaks and new virus variants are going to be inevitable."



Health authorities are stressing the importance of following safety rules, such as washing hands and masking up. Masks must be also worn outdoors at gatherings of 50 or more people and at sporting events. Indoor spaces must also be ventilated at least three times a day for 10 minutes or more. To prevent outbreaks, new ventilation equipment standards will be set for high-risk public venues.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Chair, Presidential Transition Committee(Apr. 27)) : "Ventilation is the key. We will set a standard for ventilation equipment and provide state funding for its installation."



The incoming administration has decided to raise the ventilation requirement for high-risk public facilities such as indoor concert halls, gyms and public bath houses. Nursing hospitals that opened before Feb. 2017 and were not required to install ventilation equipment will also be provided support with installing ventilation devices after conducting a demand survey. Facilities used mostly by vulnerable groups such as daycare centers and nursing homes will receive help from the government in improving indoor air quality.

PUBLIC SAFETY RULES

입력 2022-05-06 15:08:02 수정 2022-05-06 16:45:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



To prevent another surge in COVID-19 cases, following safety rules is particularly important during the Children's Day holiday period this week. Health authorities are stressing the importance of ventilating confined and crowded facilities such as public bath houses and gyms.



[Pkg]



Korea reported 26,714 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, 15,582 fewer than the day before. But increased travel during the four-day holiday period this week could trigger a temporary uptick in daily cases. Another factor to watch out for is the emergence of a new virus variant.



[Soundbite] Sohn Young-rae(Central Disasters Management HQs(May 4)) : "COVID-19 has not been eradicated yet. Small repeated outbreaks and new virus variants are going to be inevitable."



Health authorities are stressing the importance of following safety rules, such as washing hands and masking up. Masks must be also worn outdoors at gatherings of 50 or more people and at sporting events. Indoor spaces must also be ventilated at least three times a day for 10 minutes or more. To prevent outbreaks, new ventilation equipment standards will be set for high-risk public venues.



[Soundbite] Ahn Cheol-soo(Chair, Presidential Transition Committee(Apr. 27)) : "Ventilation is the key. We will set a standard for ventilation equipment and provide state funding for its installation."



The incoming administration has decided to raise the ventilation requirement for high-risk public facilities such as indoor concert halls, gyms and public bath houses. Nursing hospitals that opened before Feb. 2017 and were not required to install ventilation equipment will also be provided support with installing ventilation devices after conducting a demand survey. Facilities used mostly by vulnerable groups such as daycare centers and nursing homes will receive help from the government in improving indoor air quality.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

