[Anchor Lead]
The defense ministry says it is introducing a counseling program for military officers and civilian workers starting Monday and lasting through the year-end. The program, conducted by an outside agency, is expanded this year to all senior personnel and civilian workers. This comes as 83 suicides were reported within the military last year, the highest in 10 years and a two-fold increase from 2020.
- COUNSELING PROGRAM FOR MILITARY WORKERS
- 입력 2022-05-06 15:08:03
- 수정2022-05-06 16:45:08
