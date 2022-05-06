SAFETY EXPERIENCE CENTER News Today 입력 2022.05.06 (15:08) 수정 2022.05.06 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Learning how to respond safely to fires or natural disasters is essential to minimize the loss of lives. The nation's largest safety experience center is drawing visitors, especially children, who want to learn about safety rules.



[Pkg]



Young firefighters quickly respond to a report. They try their best to put out flames in this set. The children came here to find out firsthand what it's like to be a firefighter.



[Soundbite] Kim Min-jun(Visitor) : "It's about extinguishing fires and rescuing people. The floor suddenly shakes."



[Soundbite] "Earthquake!"



Children cover their heads and hide under a table. In a typhoon simulation program, they learn how to stay safe in the windy and stormy weather. The young visitors also learn ways to honk the horn when trapped in a car. This safety experience center opened in Gyeonggi-do Province last month. It teaches the public ways to respond safely when disasters and accidents occur. A car suddenly flips over in a traffic accident.



[Soundbite] "It's more scary than I thought!"



The visitors learn that rather than trying to escape as soon as possible, it's better to stay buckled up and keep calm. Even grownups can learn the safe way to respond in 52 kinds of situations, including subway fires and torrents.



[Soundbite] Cho Yeon-hwa(Gyeonggi-do Safety Experience Center) : "People spend more time outdoors during this time of year. This means more accidents outdoors. Learning about safety rules in advance can help keep you safe."

SAFETY EXPERIENCE CENTER

입력 2022-05-06 15:08:03 수정 2022-05-06 16:45:08 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Learning how to respond safely to fires or natural disasters is essential to minimize the loss of lives. The nation's largest safety experience center is drawing visitors, especially children, who want to learn about safety rules.



[Pkg]



Young firefighters quickly respond to a report. They try their best to put out flames in this set. The children came here to find out firsthand what it's like to be a firefighter.



[Soundbite] Kim Min-jun(Visitor) : "It's about extinguishing fires and rescuing people. The floor suddenly shakes."



[Soundbite] "Earthquake!"



Children cover their heads and hide under a table. In a typhoon simulation program, they learn how to stay safe in the windy and stormy weather. The young visitors also learn ways to honk the horn when trapped in a car. This safety experience center opened in Gyeonggi-do Province last month. It teaches the public ways to respond safely when disasters and accidents occur. A car suddenly flips over in a traffic accident.



[Soundbite] "It's more scary than I thought!"



The visitors learn that rather than trying to escape as soon as possible, it's better to stay buckled up and keep calm. Even grownups can learn the safe way to respond in 52 kinds of situations, including subway fires and torrents.



[Soundbite] Cho Yeon-hwa(Gyeonggi-do Safety Experience Center) : "People spend more time outdoors during this time of year. This means more accidents outdoors. Learning about safety rules in advance can help keep you safe."



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

