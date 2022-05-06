GOMCHWI FESTIVAL REOPENS News Today 입력 2022.05.06 (15:08) 수정 2022.05.06 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



As the nation slowly returns to pre-pandemic daily lives, local festivals are taking place all across the nation as well. Yanggu-gun County in Gangwon-do Province is hosting the hugely popular Gomchwi Festival for the first time in three years.



[Pkg]



People try their hands at making gomchwi ddeok, a type of ricecake. Children wield the hammer with all their might but keep missing the dough. They may not be good at the craft since it’s their first try but they’re still having good, solid fun. This is the first face-to-face Yanggu Gomchwi Festival held in three years.



[Soundbite] Choi Bo-yeong(Pyeongchang-gun Resident) : "We weren’t able to go to a festival like this last year. But it’s nice that we can enjoy it now."



There is a corner where people can try their hands at harvesting the gomchwi plant. Visitors also love sampling the piquant gomchwi leaves wrapped around grilled pork belly. Local farmers and merchants are glad to see the visitors enjoying the festival.



[Soundbite] Lee Hyeon-ja(Merchant) : "It was hard because the festival wasn’t held for 3 years. But now we are excited that the event is back on."



The Puppet Festival, an iconic event in Chuncheon, is packed with families with young children. Both adults and children shout in joy and delight in the various events.



[Soundbite] Kim Ju-hee(Chuncheon Resident) : "Children love being outside in warm weather and with no masks."



The Hongcheon Farm Festival and other upcoming festivals in Gangwon-do Province are expected to boost local business as social distancing measures have been lifted to allow face-to-face events.

