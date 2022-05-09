NEWS BRIEF News Today 입력 2022.05.09 (15:22) 수정 2022.05.09 (16:38)

[Anchor Lead]



On the last day of his term in office, President Moon Jae-in visited the Seoul National Cemetery this morning. He then visited the graves of independence fighters at Hyochang Park in Yongsan-gu District. Later in the day, the president is scheduled to meet with Singaporean President and Chinese Vice President who visit South Korea to attend the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol.

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a two-day visit to South Korea to attend the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol. As an envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, he is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit South Korea in four years. Hayashi will arrive in Seoul today and is seeking to hold a bilateral meeting with Yoon following the inauguration ceremony. At the meeting, he will convey Kishida’s congratulatory letter to the new South Korean president.

입력 2022-05-09 15:22:20

