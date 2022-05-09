기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

NEWS BRIEF
입력 2022.05.09 (15:22) 수정 2022.05.09 (16:38) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

On the last day of his term in office, President Moon Jae-in visited the Seoul National Cemetery this morning. He then visited the graves of independence fighters at Hyochang Park in Yongsan-gu District. Later in the day, the president is scheduled to meet with Singaporean President and Chinese Vice President who visit South Korea to attend the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a two-day visit to South Korea to attend the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol. As an envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, he is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit South Korea in four years. Hayashi will arrive in Seoul today and is seeking to hold a bilateral meeting with Yoon following the inauguration ceremony. At the meeting, he will convey Kishida’s congratulatory letter to the new South Korean president.
  • NEWS BRIEF
    • 입력 2022-05-09 15:22:20
    • 수정2022-05-09 16:38:50
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On the last day of his term in office, President Moon Jae-in visited the Seoul National Cemetery this morning. He then visited the graves of independence fighters at Hyochang Park in Yongsan-gu District. Later in the day, the president is scheduled to meet with Singaporean President and Chinese Vice President who visit South Korea to attend the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a two-day visit to South Korea to attend the inauguration ceremony of incoming President Yoon Suk-yeol. As an envoy of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, he is the first Japanese foreign minister to visit South Korea in four years. Hayashi will arrive in Seoul today and is seeking to hold a bilateral meeting with Yoon following the inauguration ceremony. At the meeting, he will convey Kishida’s congratulatory letter to the new South Korean president.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!