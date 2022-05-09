ASIANA TO EXPAND FLIGHTS TO EUROPE News Today 입력 2022.05.09 (15:22) 수정 2022.05.09 (16:39)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Asiana Airlines will gradually expand its flights to Europe starting this month. Asiana is now flying to Europe six times a week on two routes. In July, it will operate 17 flights a week on six routes between Incheon and Europe. The airline company says the number of its flights to Europe will restore to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

ASIANA TO EXPAND FLIGHTS TO EUROPE

입력 2022-05-09 15:22:20 수정 2022-05-09 16:39:42 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Asiana Airlines will gradually expand its flights to Europe starting this month. Asiana is now flying to Europe six times a week on two routes. In July, it will operate 17 flights a week on six routes between Incheon and Europe. The airline company says the number of its flights to Europe will restore to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

