[Anchor Lead]
Asiana Airlines will gradually expand its flights to Europe starting this month. Asiana is now flying to Europe six times a week on two routes. In July, it will operate 17 flights a week on six routes between Incheon and Europe. The airline company says the number of its flights to Europe will restore to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
- ASIANA TO EXPAND FLIGHTS TO EUROPE
-
- 입력 2022-05-09 15:22:20
- 수정2022-05-09 16:39:42
