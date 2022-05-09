기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

ASIANA TO EXPAND FLIGHTS TO EUROPE
입력 2022.05.09 (15:22) 수정 2022.05.09 (16:39) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Asiana Airlines will gradually expand its flights to Europe starting this month. Asiana is now flying to Europe six times a week on two routes. In July, it will operate 17 flights a week on six routes between Incheon and Europe. The airline company says the number of its flights to Europe will restore to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels.
  • ASIANA TO EXPAND FLIGHTS TO EUROPE
    • 입력 2022-05-09 15:22:20
    • 수정2022-05-09 16:39:42
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Asiana Airlines will gradually expand its flights to Europe starting this month. Asiana is now flying to Europe six times a week on two routes. In July, it will operate 17 flights a week on six routes between Incheon and Europe. The airline company says the number of its flights to Europe will restore to 50 percent of pre-pandemic levels.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!