SPECIAL ROBOTS FOR SENIORS News Today 입력 2022.05.09 (15:22) 수정 2022.05.09 (16:44)

[Anchor Lead]



Seniors living alone now have special robots to keep them company and take care of their health. We have the details.



[Pkg]



An elderly man holds a robot in his hands. He caresses and pats it like his own grandchild, and even talks to it.



[Soundbite] “(Pat me.) Okay.”



This robot was designed to help seniors living alone. The man suffered from severe depression after losing his wife a year ago. His condition improved a lot since he started living with the robot two months ago.



[Soundbite] Kim Keon-chi(Nonsan Resident) : “Even while taking a walk, all I can think of is going back home to my robot.”



Using data programming, this robot notifies seniors when to get up and have meals. It can also play music for them and teach them foreign languages. The robot also tells them when to take their medicines. When no movement is detected for over an hour, it sends an alert to their family members.



[Soundbite] Lee Se-hee(Nonsan Resident) : “It tells me to take medicine after meals and even prods me to drink a full glass of water.”



With more and more seniors living alone, demand for these robots is surging. This local government supplied 13 of them last year. This year alone, 50 robots have already been provided to those who need their help. The robots could offer a higher level of satisfaction once their interactive skills are improved.



[Soundbite] Han Mi-ok(Nonsan Public Health Center) : “We will make sure the robots can interact with seniors. When asked, “Did you sleep well?” they would answer “I did, Mother. What about you?””



Four years from now, those older than 65 are predicted to account for more than 20 percent of the population. With demand for senior care soaring, robots will likely become more versatile in daily life.

