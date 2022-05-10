기사 본문 영역

PRESIDENT YOON BEGINS HIS TERM
입력 2022.05.10 (15:14) 수정 2022.05.10 (16:45) News Today
[Anchor Lead]

At midnight on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk-yeol began his term by taking over supreme military command at an underground bunker in Yongsan, Seoul. At that time, a bell-ringing ceremony was held at Bosingak Pavilion in Jongno to celebrate the start of the new president’s five-year term.

[Pkg]

Yoon Suk-yeol began his term as the nation’s 20th president at midnight on Tuesday, May 10th. Yoon took over the military command at a state emergency management center in the underground bunker of the new presidential office building in Yongsan, Seoul. The President's first official schedule was to receive a military briefing from Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Won In-choul. Yoon asked the military to maintain a watertight readiness posture amid the pressing security situation on the Korean Peninsula.

[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "The security situation on the Korean Peninsula is very grave. I am asking the military to closely monitor N. Korea’s military moves and maintain readiness firmly, based on solid alliance with the U.S. As president, I will respect the military’s command authority."

A bell-ringing ceremony was held simultaneously to mark the start of the new president’s five-year term.

The event was attended by 20 representatives of the public, including Min Byung-eon, a member of the national para swimming team, as well as In Yo-han, an American doctor who obtained Korean citizenship as a special contributor. The ceremony was based on a Joseon-era tradition of opening eight gates around the capital by tolling a bell 33 times in the Jonggak Belfry. During the event, calligraphy artist Lee Hong-jae staged a performance of writing with a giant brush Yoon’s inauguration slogan, “Again Korea, a New Nation for the People.”

[Soundbite] Yeom Kyung-ah(Seoul Resident) : "The president continuously stressed fairness and common sense before taking office. I hope he will keep that in mind until the end of his term."

[Soundbite] Song Mi-mi(Changwon Resident) : "It was really tough over the past three years amid pandemic. I hope that we hold outdoor events and get along with others without wearing masks."

On the first day of Yoon’s five-year term, Koreans are hoping to see a president who breaks away from political factions to only serve the people while working hard to promote national interest.
