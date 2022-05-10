DONATION OF A FACELESS ANGEL News Today 입력 2022.05.10 (15:14) 수정 2022.05.10 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



A 50-something person donated properties worth 30 billion won to the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. The donor asked the school to spend the money to support students in need and promote research in medical and bio sciences.



[Pkg]



On April 21st, the KAIST Development Foundation received a phone call from a person expressing willingness to make a donation. The donation was three buildings valued at 30 billion won in total. But the donor asked for anonymity and declined to reveal even the name and the date of birth. It is just known that the donor is 50 something. When meeting with the foundation’s officials for the registration transfer of the properties, the benefactor wore a hat and a facial mask not to reveal the face.



[Soundbite] Han Jae-heung(KAIST Development Foundation) : “It is unprecedented that a person makes such a huge donation on the condition of anonymity at a young age like this. We are surprised too.”



The donor also refused to attend a donation ceremony or hold a meeting with the high-ranking officials of the school. Rather, the donor apologized for allocating to KAIST the responsibility of handling the huge amount of money. Following the donation, the donor expressed lightheartedness, saying excessive wealth felt like a burden. The donor selected KAIST as the beneficiary due to the influence of an acquaintance, a businessman who had graduated from the school. According to KAIST, the donor has also helped marginalized people and patients with incurable diseases for more than a decade. In respecting the donor’s will, KAIST will spend the money to support students in need and promote research in medicine and bio science.

