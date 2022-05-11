PRESIDENT YOON’S FIRST DAY IN OFFICE News Today 입력 2022.05.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.05.11 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol began his five-year term by taking over command of the military. On Tuesday, Yoon had more than ten official items on his schedule. Here’s a look at his busy first day in office.



[Pkg]



At an underground bunker of the new presidential office in Yongsan at 12 a.m. Tuesday. President Yoon Suk-yeol took over military command as his first official duty.



[Soundbite] Suh Wook(Minister of National Defense) : "Command of the armed forces has been handed to the president as of midnight, May 10."



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I urge steadfast military readiness based on the alliance with the U.S. for close monitoring of N. Korean moves."



Yoon then greeted local residents and supporters who gathered outside his residence from early in the morning. The president then kicked off his first public schedule by visiting the Seoul National Cemetery.



[Soundbite] "Moment of silence."



He was accompanied by his wife, First Lady Kim Keon-hee, in paying tributes at the cemetery, marking her first official appearance with Yoon. Yoon wrote in the visitors log his vow to uphold the sacrifice of fallen heroes and build a country that makes another leap forward and where everyone prospers together. The pledge is seen as reiterating reforms and national unity which he had emphasized during the campaign. Yoon then traveled to the National Assembly to attend the inauguration ceremony. After the ceremony, he returned to his office in Yongsan and greeted local residents at a senior community center.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I have moved to this neighborhood. I ask for your understanding."



He then went to work at his temporary office set up on the fifth floor of the presidential building. Yoon concluded his first day with banquets at the National Assembly and Hotel Shilla attended by dignitaries from home and abroad. He moved through downtown Seoul as many as 8 times on Tuesday between his residence, the national cemetery, parliament and his office, totaling a distance of 50 kilometers.

