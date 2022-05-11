YOON ON NATIONAL INTEGRATION News Today 입력 2022.05.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.05.11 (16:51)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



On his way to his office in Yongsan this morning, President Yoon Suk-yeol was asked by reporters why he didn’t mention integration in his inauguration speech to which he answered that the political process is in itself national integration. The President also said that his speech meant to show what kind of value the nation should strive for during integration. In the speech given at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony, President Yoon had mentioned the word “freedom” 35 times while none at all for “integration.”

YOON ON NATIONAL INTEGRATION

입력 2022-05-11 15:07:26 수정 2022-05-11 16:51:55 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



On his way to his office in Yongsan this morning, President Yoon Suk-yeol was asked by reporters why he didn’t mention integration in his inauguration speech to which he answered that the political process is in itself national integration. The President also said that his speech meant to show what kind of value the nation should strive for during integration. In the speech given at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony, President Yoon had mentioned the word “freedom” 35 times while none at all for “integration.”