기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

YOON ON NATIONAL INTEGRATION
입력 2022.05.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.05.11 (16:51) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

On his way to his office in Yongsan this morning, President Yoon Suk-yeol was asked by reporters why he didn’t mention integration in his inauguration speech to which he answered that the political process is in itself national integration. The President also said that his speech meant to show what kind of value the nation should strive for during integration. In the speech given at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony, President Yoon had mentioned the word “freedom” 35 times while none at all for “integration.”
  • YOON ON NATIONAL INTEGRATION
    • 입력 2022-05-11 15:07:26
    • 수정2022-05-11 16:51:55
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

On his way to his office in Yongsan this morning, President Yoon Suk-yeol was asked by reporters why he didn’t mention integration in his inauguration speech to which he answered that the political process is in itself national integration. The President also said that his speech meant to show what kind of value the nation should strive for during integration. In the speech given at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony, President Yoon had mentioned the word “freedom” 35 times while none at all for “integration.”
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!