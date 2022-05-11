기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
On his way to his office in Yongsan this morning, President Yoon Suk-yeol was asked by reporters why he didn’t mention integration in his inauguration speech to which he answered that the political process is in itself national integration. The President also said that his speech meant to show what kind of value the nation should strive for during integration. In the speech given at yesterday’s inauguration ceremony, President Yoon had mentioned the word “freedom” 35 times while none at all for “integration.”
- YOON ON NATIONAL INTEGRATION
