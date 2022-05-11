CHEONGWADAE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC News Today 입력 2022.05.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.05.11 (16:50)

[Anchor Lead]



CheongWaDae, the President’s Office of Korea, has long been regarded as the symbol of power. Now the presidential compound is returned to the people after 74 years. It is reported that nearly 30,000 people visited Cheong Wa Dae yesterday, the first day of its opening.



[Pkg]



An iron gate that stood between CheongWaDae and Gyeongbokgung Palace opens at last. Now everyone can freely enter the compound where presidents once lived. For the first time in 74 years since the establishment of the Korean government, all areas of Cheong Wa Dae are open to the general public. Visitors packed the front of the main building which housed the president’s office.



[Soundbite] Kim Gyu-bin(Daegu Resident) : "I am able to see for myself how blue the roof is."



[Soundbite] Kim Yang-sook(Daegu Resident) : "It’s very meaningful that I visit CheongWaDae when it opens for the first time."



Visitors looked around Sangchunjae with its traditional hanok beauty surrounded by peaceful Nokjiwon Garden... the State Reception House Yeongbingwan which was used to host state dinners for guests... and even the Presidential Residence where presidents lived with their families. Although visitors are not allowed to enter these buildings for now, they were able to see them up close instead of only on videos.



[Soundbite] Jeong Mi-jeong(Namyangju Resident) : "It feels like I am exploring a new and unknown world."



Cultural artifacts within the Cheong Wa Dae compound such as the treasured Stone Seated Buddha from the Unified Silla period.. and Owunjeong Pavilion, named after Owungak Pavilion in the rear garden of Gyeongbokgung Palace... have all been returned to the people to be enjoyed. Two trekking courses that lead to Bugaksan Mountain through CheongWaDae have also reopened. Access to the mountain behind the presidential compound was banned after North Korean commandos attempted to assassinate then-President Park Chung-hee in 1968. A few courses were opened since then, but it took 54 years to allow public access to even the courses linking Cheong Wa Dae and Bugaksan Mountain. Until May 22nd, CheongWaDae will be open to a daily maximum of 39,000 reserved visitors. The Palace Culture Festival will be held around that time with assorted cultural events in the vicinities of Gyeongbokgung and Changdeokgung Palaces in downtown Seoul.

