MOON JAE-IN RETURNS HOME News Today 입력 2022.05.11 (15:07)

[Anchor Lead]



Former President Moon Jae-in, who finished his term on Tuesday, has left for his new residence in Yangsan, Gyeongsangnam-do Province. While serving as president, Moon often said he wanted to be forgotten once his term ended. Now he can start living as an ordinary citizen.



[Pkg]



After attending the presidential inaugural ceremony on Tuesday, former President Moon Jae-in arrived at Seoul Station. He said he was very moved to receive a warm farewell from the public on the final day of his tenure.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(Former President(Seoul Station)) : "Who else among the former presidents was given such a beautiful farewell?"



Moon took a KTX bullet train to travel to Yangsan. Upon arrival at Tongdosa Station, he said he had kept his promise to return there upon retirement.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(Former President(Tongdosa Station, Yangsan)) : "I'm back in my hometown as I had promised. I also promised I would leave and return empty-handed, but I feel much richer now."



Upon arrival at his new residence, Moon said he was very relieved to have finished his term.



[Soundbite] Moon Jae-in(Former President(Pyeongsan Village, Yangsan)) : "Now that I am at home, I feel relieved to have completed my duty. I am completely free now. I'm a free man."



The former president often said during his tenure that he wanted to live as an ordinary person away from politics and be forgotten once he retired. However, he is set to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on May 22. It's rare for an incumbent U.S. president to meet with a former South Korean leader. Some say Moon should play a leading role in promoting inter-Korean relations, as he exchanged personal letters with N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un up until recently. On May 23, Moon is scheduled to visit Bongha Village to mark the 13th anniversary of late President Roh Moo-hyun's death. His visit will come just a week before the local by-elections, meaning it could bring together politicians from the Democratic Party. Counter to his wishes, Moon's actions and words will likely continue to draw the political spotlight for the time being.

