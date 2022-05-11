기사 본문 영역

입력 2022.05.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.05.11 (16:50) News Today
The People Power Party’s floor leader Kweon Seong-dong said at a press briefing following this morning’s meeting between the party and the administration that he had asked the government to pay at least six million won to each of the 3.7 million small business owners with a revenue of three billion won or less, which was accepted by the government. Representative Kweon also asked two additional supplementary budgets in the amount of 33 trillion-plus won besides the 17 trillion won in the last extraordinary budget.
The Central Disease Control Headquarters reported that Korea saw 43,925 new cases as of zero hours today, 5,139 cases fewer than exactly a week ago. That brings the accumulated number of new cases to 17,658,794. There were 29 more COVID-related deaths yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths to 23,491 with a fatality rate of 0.13%.
