U.S. INTELLIGENCE CHIEF ON N.KOREA

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea is expected to continue advancing its nuclear and missile capabilities to increase leverage in any potential negotiations with the United States, an analysis by U.S. intelligence authorities. The State Department also said it looks forward to coordinating with Seoul’s new government on the common objective of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.



[Pkg]



Speaking at the Senate Armed Services Committee, Avril Haines, director of National Intelligence, mentioned China, North Korea, Russia and Iran as countries that pose a threat to the U.S. She anticipates North Korea would resume nuclear testing in the near future. Noting a continuation of fissile material production, she said the regime maintains its plutonium program and is probably expanding its uranium enrichment program. Haines highlighted that North Korea periodically showcased aggressive behavior against America and its allies, in order to solidify the regime's status as a nuclear power.



[Soundbite] Avril Haines(Director of U.S. National Intelligence) : "Kim Jong-un continues to steadily expand and enhance Pyongyang's nuclear and conventional capabilities targeting the United States and its allies to reshape the regional security environment in his favor and to reinforce its status quo as a de facto nuclear power."



Meanwhile Scott Berrier, director of the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency said the North is expected to continue its nuclear, missile, and military modernization efforts this year and Kim Jong-un will likely use these developments to try and increase his leverage in any potential negotiations with the U.S. The US State Department said it looks forward to continuing discussions with the new South Korean administration on ways to advance and promote the shared objective on the complete denuclearization of the Peninsula.



[Soundbite] Ned Price(U.S. State Dept. Spokesperson) : "we look forward to the opportunities ahead over the phone in person, including when the President travels to the ROK in just a matter of days to continue these discussions with the new ROK administration on how we can advance and promote that goal."



But the department did not elaborate on details of when the North will likely conduct a nuclear test.

