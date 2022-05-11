PROJECT TO RESTORE TURTLE SHIP News Today 입력 2022.05.11 (15:07) 수정 2022.05.11 (17:04)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



It’ known that a Turtle Ship existed in the Joseon dynasty era even before Japan’s invasion of Korea, actually some 180 years prior to that war. A project is under way in Paju city to restore what’s called the Imjingang River Turtle Ship to be used as a tourist resource.



[Pkg]



A period drama series titled “King of Tears, Lee Bang-won” recently finished airing on KBS. This is a scene from its last episode.



[Soundbite] "A few years back, we tried using this 'Guseon' to fend off Japanese ships at Imjindo..."



Here, “guseon” refers to a turtle ship and “Imjindo” means a port at Imjingang River. The dialogue is based on excerpts from the chronicles of King Taejong, indicating that a turtle ship existed in Joseon some 180 years before the famous Turtle Ship of Admiral Yi Sun-sin. At Imjingak park in Paju city... A turtle ship replica is on display inside a nearby building. It is a miniature, one 15th the actual vessel size. A Paju city project to restore the Imjingang River Turtle Ship has been underway since 2018.



[Soundbite] Hong Jong-geum(Tourist) : "I thought Admiral Yi’s Turtle Ship was the first of its kind. Visiting this place, I learned there was a turtle ship before that time."



Related research and designing is complete. Reconstruction work will begin next year to have the ship completed by 2024. Paju officials are also studying ways to utilize the turtle ship as a tourist resource for the region. The current plan is to float the life-size vessel on Imjingang River and invite tourists on board.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-gi(Head of Culture & Arts, Paju City Hall) : "Visitors can try on sailors and admirals’ attire and engage in role play, such as rowing the boat or commanding the fleet. It can be an interactive space for experience."



Paju city is also reviewing plans to create various contents such as using augmented reality and metaverse.

PROJECT TO RESTORE TURTLE SHIP

입력 2022-05-11 15:07:27 수정 2022-05-11 17:04:52 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



It’ known that a Turtle Ship existed in the Joseon dynasty era even before Japan’s invasion of Korea, actually some 180 years prior to that war. A project is under way in Paju city to restore what’s called the Imjingang River Turtle Ship to be used as a tourist resource.



[Pkg]



A period drama series titled “King of Tears, Lee Bang-won” recently finished airing on KBS. This is a scene from its last episode.



[Soundbite] "A few years back, we tried using this 'Guseon' to fend off Japanese ships at Imjindo..."



Here, “guseon” refers to a turtle ship and “Imjindo” means a port at Imjingang River. The dialogue is based on excerpts from the chronicles of King Taejong, indicating that a turtle ship existed in Joseon some 180 years before the famous Turtle Ship of Admiral Yi Sun-sin. At Imjingak park in Paju city... A turtle ship replica is on display inside a nearby building. It is a miniature, one 15th the actual vessel size. A Paju city project to restore the Imjingang River Turtle Ship has been underway since 2018.



[Soundbite] Hong Jong-geum(Tourist) : "I thought Admiral Yi’s Turtle Ship was the first of its kind. Visiting this place, I learned there was a turtle ship before that time."



Related research and designing is complete. Reconstruction work will begin next year to have the ship completed by 2024. Paju officials are also studying ways to utilize the turtle ship as a tourist resource for the region. The current plan is to float the life-size vessel on Imjingang River and invite tourists on board.



[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-gi(Head of Culture & Arts, Paju City Hall) : "Visitors can try on sailors and admirals’ attire and engage in role play, such as rowing the boat or commanding the fleet. It can be an interactive space for experience."



Paju city is also reviewing plans to create various contents such as using augmented reality and metaverse.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

