PROJECT TO RESTORE TURTLE SHIP

기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
It’ known that a Turtle Ship existed in the Joseon dynasty era even before Japan’s invasion of Korea, actually some 180 years prior to that war. A project is under way in Paju city to restore what’s called the Imjingang River Turtle Ship to be used as a tourist resource.
[Pkg]
A period drama series titled “King of Tears, Lee Bang-won” recently finished airing on KBS. This is a scene from its last episode.
[Soundbite] "A few years back, we tried using this 'Guseon' to fend off Japanese ships at Imjindo..."
Here, “guseon” refers to a turtle ship and “Imjindo” means a port at Imjingang River. The dialogue is based on excerpts from the chronicles of King Taejong, indicating that a turtle ship existed in Joseon some 180 years before the famous Turtle Ship of Admiral Yi Sun-sin. At Imjingak park in Paju city... A turtle ship replica is on display inside a nearby building. It is a miniature, one 15th the actual vessel size. A Paju city project to restore the Imjingang River Turtle Ship has been underway since 2018.
[Soundbite] Hong Jong-geum(Tourist) : "I thought Admiral Yi’s Turtle Ship was the first of its kind. Visiting this place, I learned there was a turtle ship before that time."
Related research and designing is complete. Reconstruction work will begin next year to have the ship completed by 2024. Paju officials are also studying ways to utilize the turtle ship as a tourist resource for the region. The current plan is to float the life-size vessel on Imjingang River and invite tourists on board.
[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-gi(Head of Culture & Arts, Paju City Hall) : "Visitors can try on sailors and admirals’ attire and engage in role play, such as rowing the boat or commanding the fleet. It can be an interactive space for experience."
Paju city is also reviewing plans to create various contents such as using augmented reality and metaverse.
It’ known that a Turtle Ship existed in the Joseon dynasty era even before Japan’s invasion of Korea, actually some 180 years prior to that war. A project is under way in Paju city to restore what’s called the Imjingang River Turtle Ship to be used as a tourist resource.
[Pkg]
A period drama series titled “King of Tears, Lee Bang-won” recently finished airing on KBS. This is a scene from its last episode.
[Soundbite] "A few years back, we tried using this 'Guseon' to fend off Japanese ships at Imjindo..."
Here, “guseon” refers to a turtle ship and “Imjindo” means a port at Imjingang River. The dialogue is based on excerpts from the chronicles of King Taejong, indicating that a turtle ship existed in Joseon some 180 years before the famous Turtle Ship of Admiral Yi Sun-sin. At Imjingak park in Paju city... A turtle ship replica is on display inside a nearby building. It is a miniature, one 15th the actual vessel size. A Paju city project to restore the Imjingang River Turtle Ship has been underway since 2018.
[Soundbite] Hong Jong-geum(Tourist) : "I thought Admiral Yi’s Turtle Ship was the first of its kind. Visiting this place, I learned there was a turtle ship before that time."
Related research and designing is complete. Reconstruction work will begin next year to have the ship completed by 2024. Paju officials are also studying ways to utilize the turtle ship as a tourist resource for the region. The current plan is to float the life-size vessel on Imjingang River and invite tourists on board.
[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-gi(Head of Culture & Arts, Paju City Hall) : "Visitors can try on sailors and admirals’ attire and engage in role play, such as rowing the boat or commanding the fleet. It can be an interactive space for experience."
Paju city is also reviewing plans to create various contents such as using augmented reality and metaverse.
- PROJECT TO RESTORE TURTLE SHIP
-
- 입력 2022-05-11 15:07:27
- 수정2022-05-11 17:04:52
[Anchor Lead]
It’ known that a Turtle Ship existed in the Joseon dynasty era even before Japan’s invasion of Korea, actually some 180 years prior to that war. A project is under way in Paju city to restore what’s called the Imjingang River Turtle Ship to be used as a tourist resource.
[Pkg]
A period drama series titled “King of Tears, Lee Bang-won” recently finished airing on KBS. This is a scene from its last episode.
[Soundbite] "A few years back, we tried using this 'Guseon' to fend off Japanese ships at Imjindo..."
Here, “guseon” refers to a turtle ship and “Imjindo” means a port at Imjingang River. The dialogue is based on excerpts from the chronicles of King Taejong, indicating that a turtle ship existed in Joseon some 180 years before the famous Turtle Ship of Admiral Yi Sun-sin. At Imjingak park in Paju city... A turtle ship replica is on display inside a nearby building. It is a miniature, one 15th the actual vessel size. A Paju city project to restore the Imjingang River Turtle Ship has been underway since 2018.
[Soundbite] Hong Jong-geum(Tourist) : "I thought Admiral Yi’s Turtle Ship was the first of its kind. Visiting this place, I learned there was a turtle ship before that time."
Related research and designing is complete. Reconstruction work will begin next year to have the ship completed by 2024. Paju officials are also studying ways to utilize the turtle ship as a tourist resource for the region. The current plan is to float the life-size vessel on Imjingang River and invite tourists on board.
[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-gi(Head of Culture & Arts, Paju City Hall) : "Visitors can try on sailors and admirals’ attire and engage in role play, such as rowing the boat or commanding the fleet. It can be an interactive space for experience."
Paju city is also reviewing plans to create various contents such as using augmented reality and metaverse.
It’ known that a Turtle Ship existed in the Joseon dynasty era even before Japan’s invasion of Korea, actually some 180 years prior to that war. A project is under way in Paju city to restore what’s called the Imjingang River Turtle Ship to be used as a tourist resource.
[Pkg]
A period drama series titled “King of Tears, Lee Bang-won” recently finished airing on KBS. This is a scene from its last episode.
[Soundbite] "A few years back, we tried using this 'Guseon' to fend off Japanese ships at Imjindo..."
Here, “guseon” refers to a turtle ship and “Imjindo” means a port at Imjingang River. The dialogue is based on excerpts from the chronicles of King Taejong, indicating that a turtle ship existed in Joseon some 180 years before the famous Turtle Ship of Admiral Yi Sun-sin. At Imjingak park in Paju city... A turtle ship replica is on display inside a nearby building. It is a miniature, one 15th the actual vessel size. A Paju city project to restore the Imjingang River Turtle Ship has been underway since 2018.
[Soundbite] Hong Jong-geum(Tourist) : "I thought Admiral Yi’s Turtle Ship was the first of its kind. Visiting this place, I learned there was a turtle ship before that time."
Related research and designing is complete. Reconstruction work will begin next year to have the ship completed by 2024. Paju officials are also studying ways to utilize the turtle ship as a tourist resource for the region. The current plan is to float the life-size vessel on Imjingang River and invite tourists on board.
[Soundbite] Kim Yeong-gi(Head of Culture & Arts, Paju City Hall) : "Visitors can try on sailors and admirals’ attire and engage in role play, such as rowing the boat or commanding the fleet. It can be an interactive space for experience."
Paju city is also reviewing plans to create various contents such as using augmented reality and metaverse.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-