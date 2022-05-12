기사 본문 영역

NATIONAL ADOPTION DAY
입력 2022.05.12 (15:08)
[Anchor Lead]

Adoption Day observed on May 11 was designated to encourage child adoption. The number 11 stands for "one child per family."

[Pkg]

[Soundbite] "Dad! (missed you.)"

This 12-year-old, the youngest in her family, welcomes her Dad home. The girl was adopted more than 10 years ago.

[Soundbite] Lee Dong-kyo(Adoptive Father) : "It's like having a child in our later years. The feeling of joy is very special. I always miss her when I'm away from home."

It's just an ordinary family, but some other people still find it unusual.

[Soundbite] Lee Su-ah(Adopted Child) : "I was surprised to learn at the age of four or five that I had been adopted. I couldn't believe my mom wasn't my biological mother. I was scared other kids would tease me and tell me my mom was fake."

[Soundbite] Lee In-ah(Sister of Adopted Child) : "Bias is the hardest part for adopted children. Rather than doing something to adoptive families, people should change their perception of adoption."

The adoptive parents met the girl when she was about three months old. They wish they could have met her earlier.

[Soundbite] Kim Hee-sook(Adoptive Mother) : "The joy and happiness that Su-ah gives us is incalculable compared to the love we give her. I wish we had adopted her earlier."

Most of the children up for adoption in South Korea are sent overseas. The Ministry of Health and Welfare has pledged to establish a comprehensive public adoption system so the state takes full responsibility for adoptions and follow-up management.
