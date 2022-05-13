SATELLITE IMAGERY OF NORTH'S NUCLEAR SITE News Today 입력 2022.05.13 (15:11) 수정 2022.05.13 (16:46)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



The US-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North said that recent satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site indicates continued efforts to restore Tunnel No. 3. It said that at the Main Support Area, a new building is being constructed and two support structures are also detected. Additional equipment and materials have also arrived and cabling is now seen as clearly extending into the tunnel entrance.

SATELLITE IMAGERY OF NORTH'S NUCLEAR SITE

입력 2022-05-13 15:11:44 수정 2022-05-13 16:46:16 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



The US-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North said that recent satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site indicates continued efforts to restore Tunnel No. 3. It said that at the Main Support Area, a new building is being constructed and two support structures are also detected. Additional equipment and materials have also arrived and cabling is now seen as clearly extending into the tunnel entrance.