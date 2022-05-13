기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
The US-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North said that recent satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site indicates continued efforts to restore Tunnel No. 3. It said that at the Main Support Area, a new building is being constructed and two support structures are also detected. Additional equipment and materials have also arrived and cabling is now seen as clearly extending into the tunnel entrance.
- SATELLITE IMAGERY OF NORTH'S NUCLEAR SITE
