기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

SATELLITE IMAGERY OF NORTH'S NUCLEAR SITE
입력 2022.05.13 (15:11) 수정 2022.05.13 (16:46) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

The US-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North said that recent satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site indicates continued efforts to restore Tunnel No. 3. It said that at the Main Support Area, a new building is being constructed and two support structures are also detected. Additional equipment and materials have also arrived and cabling is now seen as clearly extending into the tunnel entrance.
  • SATELLITE IMAGERY OF NORTH'S NUCLEAR SITE
    • 입력 2022-05-13 15:11:44
    • 수정2022-05-13 16:46:16
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

The US-based North Korea monitoring website 38 North said that recent satellite imagery of the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test Site indicates continued efforts to restore Tunnel No. 3. It said that at the Main Support Area, a new building is being constructed and two support structures are also detected. Additional equipment and materials have also arrived and cabling is now seen as clearly extending into the tunnel entrance.
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!