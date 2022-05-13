N.KOREA FIRES MULTIPLE MISSILES News Today 입력 2022.05.13 (15:11) 수정 2022.05.13 (16:46)

[Anchor Lead]



North Korea has fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. It's the first provocation since South Korea's new administration took office. The presidential office strongly condemned it.



[Pkg]



North Korea's short-range ballistic missiles were detected on Thursday at aroun 6:29 p.m. According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff, three ballistic missiles were fired from Sunan in Pyongyang into the East Sea. The JCS says the projectiles flew around 360 km at an altitude of 90 km. The speed was Ma 5. The Japanese government reported that objects that appear to be ballistic missiles fell into Japan's exclusive economic zone about ten minutes after launch. The projectiles are presumed to be fired from ultra large multiple rocket launchers, one of the key weapons targeting the South. The military says the latest firing is not a threat, but a provocation. The JCS is urging Pyongyang to stop its serious provocations because they pose a threat to world peace and stability.



[Soundbite] Kim Jun-rak(Joint Chiefs of Staff) : "Shortly after the firing, the JCS head spoke on the phone with the UNC chief to reaffirm commitment to maintaining a strong defense system."



Pyongyang has fired missiles three times this month alone, including ones believed to be ICBMs and SLBMs. It's the first provocation since South Korea's new administration took office. The presidential office convened the first national security meeting of the Yoon administration to strongly condemn the missile launch and vow practical and stern countermeasures.

