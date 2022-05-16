PRESIDENT YOON’S FIRST POLICY SPEECH News Today 입력 2022.05.16 (15:13) 수정 2022.05.16 (17:02)

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol today delivered his first policy speech at the National Assembly. Yoon asked parliament to quickly approve a 36.4-trillion-won pandemic-related extra budget proposal. He also stressed bipartisan cooperation between the government and parliament is essential in helping the nation overcome the current crisis and challenges.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk-yeol visited the National Assembly, six days after taking office. He delivered a policy speech to seek parliamentary cooperation in passing a supplementary budget proposal. The president said that of the extra budget of some 59-trillion-won, around 36.4 trillion won will be used to compensate those hit hard by the prolonged pandemic. He then urged the National Assembly to quickly approve the bill, stressing it is a responsibility for a law-governed country to support citizens in need.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I am earnestly asking the Nat‘l Assembly to approve the extra budget, considering that stabilizing the livelihoods of the people is an urgent matter."



Yoon also emphasized the nation is facing economic and security difficulties at home and abroad. He highlighted North Korea’s efforts to advance its nuclear weapons technology, adding that the regime is continuing to conduct a series of missile tests and is preparing to conduct a nuclear test. The president stressed the importance of bipartisan cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties in overcoming crises and improving the livelihoods of the people.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I will hold close discussions with parliamentary leaders and lawmakers on major state affairs as well as legislative bills and budget proposals."



Yoon also revealed the government’s policies toward North Korea. He emphasized the need to establish sustainable peace, not an empty peace overture, based on the North’s denuclearization and trust building between the two Koreas. Yoon also said the government is willing to provide COVID-19 vaccines and other necessities to North Korea if the regime gives positive responses. He added that South Korea is always open to sending humanitarian aid without political and military consideration. Before delivering the parliamentary speech, the president met with National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug and leaders of the rival blocs and asked them to confirm Han Duck-soo as prime minister.

