KIM ON COVID-19 MEDICINE DISTRIBUTION

[Anchor Lead]

Kim Jong-un has denounced North Korea’s failure in distributing COVID-19 medications properly. According to the North’s Korean Central News Agency, the North Korean leader Sunday gave a special order for the military to mobilize soldiers and ensure the stable provision of medical supplies. In North Korea, 392,920 people were reported to have fever over the weekend and eight more people died, bringing the death toll to 50.
