MENTAL HEALTH OF SCHOOL TEACHERS News Today 입력 2022.05.16

[Anchor Lead]



School teachers continued to fulfill their duties even during the pandemic. But a survey shows the pandemic has taken a serious toll on their mental and physical well-being.



[Pkg]



Choi Won-yeol and Song Ji-yeon, a married couple, are both elementary school teachers. They say they've been having more work to do in addition to teaching since the start of the pandemic.



[Soundbite] Choi Won-yeol(Elementary School Teacher) : "I feel like I have 2-3 times more work to do these days. COVID-19 rules keep changing constantly."



Teachers continue to receive inquiries from parents about COVID-19 rules even after official work hours and on weekends. They often end up working late to prepare for classes in line with these rules announced every Friday.



[Soundbite] Song Ji-yeon(Elementary School Teacher) : "We prepare two or three scenarios and conduct classes in line with COVID-19 rules announced in the media."



Noh Hyun-kyung has been a kindergarten teacher for 25 years now. Taking care of children's health was the most pressing task because there is no health teacher in her kindergarten. She cannot take days off even when she is ill, because there are no substitute teachers.



[Soundbite] Noh Hyun-kyung(Kindergarten Teacher) : "When I fall ill, there is no one to cover for me at work."



A survey conducted on some five thousand teachers shows 90 percent of them had more work to do aside from teaching since the start of the pandemic. Many complained of growing stress. Eight out of ten teachers said they were considering taking a break from work or even retiring. Half the respondents said they couldn't call in sick, mostly because there were no substitutes. Many of the polled pointed out counselling provided by education authorities was of little help.



[Soundbite] Choi Min(Korea Inst. of Labor Safety and Health) : "When only allopathic treatment is provided in the form of counseling without addressing the very causes of mental issues workers are unlikely to show a positive response."



Although the daily virus tally is said to be on the decline, new outbreaks can occur anytime. Measures are needed urgently to improve the teachers' working conditions by guaranteeing them the right to take leave and finding substitutes for them.

