[Anchor Lead]
Starting today, prescriptions of oral COVID-19 treatments will be expanded to younger patients and the prescription process will also become more simple. The government said that Pfizer’s Paxlovid will be prescribed to those who are aged 12 or above and have underlying conditions like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, chronic kidney disorders and chronic lung diseases. As of midnight on Monday, the nation added 13,296 new cases. This marks the first time in 104 days the daily tally came to the 10,000 level.
The Financial Supervisory Service says foreigners dumped Korean stocks worth nearly 5,3 trillion won last month, continuing their net selling for four months since January. They net sold 5.16 trillion won worth of stocks on KOSPI and 1.32 trillion worth of stocks on KOSDAQ. As of the end of last month, foreign investors held over 696 trillion won worth of listed stocks, which accounted for nearly 27 percent of the total market value.
- NEWS BRIEF
- 입력 2022-05-16 15:13:15
- 수정2022-05-16 16:45:10
