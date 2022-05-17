N.KOREA'S PURCHASE OF COVID-19 SUPPLIES News Today 입력 2022.05.17 (14:59) 수정 2022.05.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



It's been found that North Korean authorities began mass-purchasing COVID-19 medicines and masks in late April. Various state organs in China are said to have been involved in the process.



[Pkg]



This is the largest North Korean restaurant chain in Shenyang, China. Even at lunchtime the place is deserted.But that's not what the North Korean staff members are worried about. What really concerns them is COVID-19 news from their home country.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Restaurant Worker) : "We watch TV news on the situation in N. Korea every day."



The North Korean restaurant workers who couldn't make it back to the North because the border had been closed go to nearby pharmacies to buy COVID-19 drugs.



[Soundbite] (Pharmacy Staff) : "Isn't the COVID-19 situation in N. Korea serious these days? That's why N. Korean workers can't go back home. They're all in Shenyang."



KBS has acquired information that North Korea began purchasing COVID-19 medical supplies from China in late April. That's about two weeks before Pyongyang officially reported the country's first infections on May 12. This was done to send medical supplies from China to the North. The list of purchased items includes COVID-19 fever reducers and antibiotics. It also includes oxygen masks, cotton swabs and surgical masks, as well as thermometers, syringes and plasters.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "The order was received on Apr. 28, but it's still not ready because it's a lot of items. It's going to take another couple of days. I send a quotation and then ship the order to Pyongyang."



Local merchants say many state organs in China were involved in sending medical supplies to the North, including the representative office of the North Korean Ministry of Public Health.



[Soundbite] (N. Korean Merchant (VOICE MODIFIED)) : "There are many representative offices, like those of South Korean ministries. Such offices in Dandong, Dalian and Shenyang are all involved."



The purchased medical items will arrive in the North by North Korean cargo ship no sooner than May 25 because the operation of cargo trains in Dandong has been suspended.

