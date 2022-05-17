기사 본문 영역
[Anchor Lead]
North Korea has yet to respond to South Korea's proposed assistance on the North's COVID-19 outbreak. Seoul's unification ministry says the two sides resumed their regular morning contact via the liaison office hotline at 9 a.m. Tuesday but the North did not mention the issue. On Monday, via the hotline, Seoul proposed holding working-level talks to discuss cooperation on the virus outbreak, but the North did not clarify whether it was accepting the message.
South Korea reported 35-thousand-117 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday including 26 from overseas, as confirmed throughout the previous day. It marks the lowest Tuesday tally in 15 weeks. People 60 and older account for 16.8% of new infections while minors 18 and younger take up 20.7%. The number of critically ill patients stands at 333 while 27 more fatalities have been reported raising the death toll to 23,771.
