YOON'S EFFORTS TO FACILITATE COOPERATION News Today 입력 2022.05.17 (14:59) 수정 2022.05.17 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



Turning to President Yoon Suk-yeol 's speech in parliament yesterday. Before and after taking to the podium, Yoon was seen shaking hands with opposition lawmakers in an apparent effort to facilitate bipartisan cooperation. Yoon also asked for parliament's confirmation of prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo. But the main opposition Democratic Party insists nominations should be withdrawn for candidates who are unfit for the job.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk-yeol enters the National Assembly's main chamber. Sporting a light blue necktie - the color of the Democratic Party - Yoon shakes hands with DP lawmakers. Most DP members gave a standing ovation in a show of respect to the new president giving his first parliamentary address. The key to Yoon's 15 minute long speech was bipartisan cooperation.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "The gravity of crises and challenges we face require bipartisan cooperation across political factions now more than ever before."



The president displayed humility even citing the British example of a coalition Cabinet between the conservative and labor parties during World War Two.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I will closely discuss key state affairs with leaders and members of parliament, which I believe is the right way."



In a pre-speech conversation with lawmakers, Yoon also emphasized cooperative politics. He again urged parliament to approve his nominee for prime minister Han Duck-soo, adding that even before winning the election, he had Han in mind for the PM post. However, the opposition bloc disagreed. They said cooperative politics have started off on the wrong foot and disastrous personnel appointments must first be fixed.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hyun(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "If the president is focused on unity and cooperation, I ask him to renominate Cabinet officials who meet common sense expectations."



Amid bipartisan gridlock on the PM confirmation, a plenary session hasn't even been scheduled for a vote on the issue. Rival parties say they are not keen on discussing a timetable. Lawmakers also failed to adopt a confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee Han Dong-hoon by the Monday deadline set by President Yoon. Eyes are now on whether Yoon will unilaterally go ahead with Han's appointment, which is possible by law.

YOON'S EFFORTS TO FACILITATE COOPERATION

입력 2022-05-17 14:59:16 수정 2022-05-17 16:45:30 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



Turning to President Yoon Suk-yeol 's speech in parliament yesterday. Before and after taking to the podium, Yoon was seen shaking hands with opposition lawmakers in an apparent effort to facilitate bipartisan cooperation. Yoon also asked for parliament's confirmation of prime minister nominee Han Duck-soo. But the main opposition Democratic Party insists nominations should be withdrawn for candidates who are unfit for the job.



[Pkg]



President Yoon Suk-yeol enters the National Assembly's main chamber. Sporting a light blue necktie - the color of the Democratic Party - Yoon shakes hands with DP lawmakers. Most DP members gave a standing ovation in a show of respect to the new president giving his first parliamentary address. The key to Yoon's 15 minute long speech was bipartisan cooperation.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "The gravity of crises and challenges we face require bipartisan cooperation across political factions now more than ever before."



The president displayed humility even citing the British example of a coalition Cabinet between the conservative and labor parties during World War Two.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(President) : "I will closely discuss key state affairs with leaders and members of parliament, which I believe is the right way."



In a pre-speech conversation with lawmakers, Yoon also emphasized cooperative politics. He again urged parliament to approve his nominee for prime minister Han Duck-soo, adding that even before winning the election, he had Han in mind for the PM post. However, the opposition bloc disagreed. They said cooperative politics have started off on the wrong foot and disastrous personnel appointments must first be fixed.



[Soundbite] Park Ji-hyun(DP Emergency Committee Co-chair) : "If the president is focused on unity and cooperation, I ask him to renominate Cabinet officials who meet common sense expectations."



Amid bipartisan gridlock on the PM confirmation, a plenary session hasn't even been scheduled for a vote on the issue. Rival parties say they are not keen on discussing a timetable. Lawmakers also failed to adopt a confirmation hearing report on justice minister nominee Han Dong-hoon by the Monday deadline set by President Yoon. Eyes are now on whether Yoon will unilaterally go ahead with Han's appointment, which is possible by law.