기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
자동재생
동영상영역 시작동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]
Several ministries have issued a statement two days before the start of campaigning for the June 1 local elections, and called for a safe and fair election. In the statement released Tuesday by the interior and health ministers and the acting justice minister, the government vowed to mobilize full capacity to clamp down on various election violations. It stressed zero tolerance against any illegal acts including bribery, fake news and violence.
Several ministries have issued a statement two days before the start of campaigning for the June 1 local elections, and called for a safe and fair election. In the statement released Tuesday by the interior and health ministers and the acting justice minister, the government vowed to mobilize full capacity to clamp down on various election violations. It stressed zero tolerance against any illegal acts including bribery, fake news and violence.
- STATEMENT ON SAFE & FAIR ELECTIONS
-
- 입력 2022-05-17 14:59:16
- 수정2022-05-17 16:45:55
[Anchor Lead]
Several ministries have issued a statement two days before the start of campaigning for the June 1 local elections, and called for a safe and fair election. In the statement released Tuesday by the interior and health ministers and the acting justice minister, the government vowed to mobilize full capacity to clamp down on various election violations. It stressed zero tolerance against any illegal acts including bribery, fake news and violence.
Several ministries have issued a statement two days before the start of campaigning for the June 1 local elections, and called for a safe and fair election. In the statement released Tuesday by the interior and health ministers and the acting justice minister, the government vowed to mobilize full capacity to clamp down on various election violations. It stressed zero tolerance against any illegal acts including bribery, fake news and violence.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
News Today 전체보기
- 기자 정보
-
-
KBSKBS의 기사 모음
-