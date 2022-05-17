STATEMENT ON SAFE & FAIR ELECTIONS News Today 입력 2022.05.17 (14:59) 수정 2022.05.17 (16:45)

[Anchor Lead]



Several ministries have issued a statement two days before the start of campaigning for the June 1 local elections, and called for a safe and fair election. In the statement released Tuesday by the interior and health ministers and the acting justice minister, the government vowed to mobilize full capacity to clamp down on various election violations. It stressed zero tolerance against any illegal acts including bribery, fake news and violence.

