기사 본문 영역

상세페이지

STATEMENT ON SAFE & FAIR ELECTIONS
입력 2022.05.17 (14:59) 수정 2022.05.17 (16:45) News Today
자동재생
키보드 컨트롤 안내
동영상영역 시작
동영상영역 끝
[Anchor Lead]

Several ministries have issued a statement two days before the start of campaigning for the June 1 local elections, and called for a safe and fair election. In the statement released Tuesday by the interior and health ministers and the acting justice minister, the government vowed to mobilize full capacity to clamp down on various election violations. It stressed zero tolerance against any illegal acts including bribery, fake news and violence.
  • STATEMENT ON SAFE & FAIR ELECTIONS
    • 입력 2022-05-17 14:59:16
    • 수정2022-05-17 16:45:55
    News Today
[Anchor Lead]

Several ministries have issued a statement two days before the start of campaigning for the June 1 local elections, and called for a safe and fair election. In the statement released Tuesday by the interior and health ministers and the acting justice minister, the government vowed to mobilize full capacity to clamp down on various election violations. It stressed zero tolerance against any illegal acts including bribery, fake news and violence.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG
kbs가 손수 골랐습니다. 네이버에서도 보세요.
News Today 전체보기
기자 정보
오늘의 HOT클릭!