KOREAN FILMS COMPETING AT CANNES News Today 입력 2022.05.17 (14:59)

[Anchor Lead]



The Cannes International Film Festival is opening Tuesday, local time. Attention is being drawn to whether or not a Korean movie will win a prize at Cannes, which awarded the top honor to Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite three years ago. Two Korean films have advanced to the competition section this year.



[Pkg]



[Soundbite] "Woo-seong, I'm sorry. I will return for you. But I have no contact number."



A young mother disappeared, just leaving a brief note. A poor launderer took in the baby. But the mother showed up again.



[Soundbite] "Goodwill? Are you kidding? You are just a broker."



Police chase the people who try to find the baby new parents, regarding them as brokers. “Broker” is the first Korean movie to advance to the competition section of the Cannes Film Festival in three years. It was produced by a Korean production company and directed by Japanese director Hirokazu Koreeda. There are high expectations that Korean actor Song Kang-ho can win the best actor award. He served on the jury at last year’s Cannes.



[Soundbite] Song Kang-ho(Actor (Male Lead)) : "Beginning from warmth, it leads us to look at this society and world from a cold and unemotional perspective."



[Soundbite] "Do you take me for a fool?"



Director Park Chan-wook’s new movie “Decision to Leave.” It unfolds around a police detective who investigates a murder case. He is gradually attracted to the suspect, the wife of the victim. Park is no stranger at Cannes. He won the Grand Prix in 2004 with Old Boy and the Prix du Jury with Thirst in 2009. He is now eyeing the top honor Palme d'Or this year. Squid game star Lee Jung-jae’s directorial debut “Hunt” has been invited to the non-competition sector. He plays a senior official of the National Security Agency who tries to discover the chief of a North Korean spy group. The film also stars Lee’s close friend Jung Woo-sung. Director July Jung will return to Cannes with her new work “Next Sohee” after receiving the spotlight for the movie “A Girl at My Door” in 2014.

입력 2022-05-17 14:59:16

