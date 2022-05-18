PRESIDENT YOON APPOINTS HAN DONG-HOON News Today 입력 2022.05.18 (15:04) 수정 2022.05.18 (16:45)

댓글

좋아요

공유하기 글씨 크게보기

가

글씨 작게보기

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상 고정 취소 다음기사 다음기사

고화질 표준화질 자동재생 키보드 컨트롤 안내 동영상영역 시작 동영상 시작 동영상영역 끝 동영상설명 동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol has formally appointed Han Dong-hoon, who has been harshly criticized by the opposition, as justice minister. In his inaugural speech, Han said that true prosecution reform is establishing a fair system where the socially powerful are also subject to strict investigations.



[Pkg]



Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon expressed plans to reinstate a joint investigation team that looked into securities-related crimes, a unit that was abolished under the previous administration. The move is seen as the first step in trying to restore the prosecution’s investigation powers which have been curtailed by the Democratic Party.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Minister of Justice) : "Let’s put in the very best efforts to minimize the vacuum in responding to major crimes and reestablish the criminal justice system."



There are also speculations the new justice chief will revive the office of policy directors on investigative information at the Supreme Prosecutors Office. A permanent special counsel team could be employed for certain important cases, but Han has refrained from speaking on this matter. But he has been very vocal about the prosecution’s diminished probing rights throughout his confirmation hearing, and so it’s very likely the justice ministry will take steps to lodge a constitutional lawsuit. A task force is expected to be set up quickly to file for a court review on the issue.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Minister of Justice (May 9)) : "I believe the new law is designed to exempt corrupt politicians and officials from punishment and has little concern about the damage inflicted on ordinary citizens."



The minister also faces a slew of other tasks such as adjusting investigative affairs between the prosecution and police and establishing a new system for vetting government personnel. Abolishing the justice minister’s right to command an investigation and securing an independent budget for the prosecution service are also among the new administration’s policy goals. A major reshuffle is expected as a large number of senior prosecutors had resigned in protest of the former ruling party’s push on cutting back investigative powers. It’s predicted that prosecutors who went to university in the 1990s and share close ties with President Yoon will emerge from the back benches and assume key posts. Among those who recently stepped down include Seo Ji-hyun, a female whistleblower of sexual violence within the prosecution, and Lee Jung-soo who headed the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.

PRESIDENT YOON APPOINTS HAN DONG-HOON

입력 2022-05-18 15:04:28 수정 2022-05-18 16:45:19 News Today

[Anchor Lead]



President Yoon Suk-yeol has formally appointed Han Dong-hoon, who has been harshly criticized by the opposition, as justice minister. In his inaugural speech, Han said that true prosecution reform is establishing a fair system where the socially powerful are also subject to strict investigations.



[Pkg]



Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon expressed plans to reinstate a joint investigation team that looked into securities-related crimes, a unit that was abolished under the previous administration. The move is seen as the first step in trying to restore the prosecution’s investigation powers which have been curtailed by the Democratic Party.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Minister of Justice) : "Let’s put in the very best efforts to minimize the vacuum in responding to major crimes and reestablish the criminal justice system."



There are also speculations the new justice chief will revive the office of policy directors on investigative information at the Supreme Prosecutors Office. A permanent special counsel team could be employed for certain important cases, but Han has refrained from speaking on this matter. But he has been very vocal about the prosecution’s diminished probing rights throughout his confirmation hearing, and so it’s very likely the justice ministry will take steps to lodge a constitutional lawsuit. A task force is expected to be set up quickly to file for a court review on the issue.



[Soundbite] Han Dong-hoon(Minister of Justice (May 9)) : "I believe the new law is designed to exempt corrupt politicians and officials from punishment and has little concern about the damage inflicted on ordinary citizens."



The minister also faces a slew of other tasks such as adjusting investigative affairs between the prosecution and police and establishing a new system for vetting government personnel. Abolishing the justice minister’s right to command an investigation and securing an independent budget for the prosecution service are also among the new administration’s policy goals. A major reshuffle is expected as a large number of senior prosecutors had resigned in protest of the former ruling party’s push on cutting back investigative powers. It’s predicted that prosecutors who went to university in the 1990s and share close ties with President Yoon will emerge from the back benches and assume key posts. Among those who recently stepped down include Seo Ji-hyun, a female whistleblower of sexual violence within the prosecution, and Lee Jung-soo who headed the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 뉴스홈페이지 : https://goo.gl/4bWbkG

