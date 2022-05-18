PLANS TO RELOCATE JCS News Today 입력 2022.05.18 (15:04) 수정 2022.05.18 (16:53)

[Anchor Lead]



The defense ministry has announced its plans to relocate the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the Capital Defense Command in Namtaeryeong as a result of the presidential office relocation. The defense minister says it will likely cost between 200 billion and 300 billion won.



[Pkg]



The plan to relocate the Joint Chiefs of Staff to the Capital Defense Command in Namtaeryeong was first announced by Yoon Suk-yeol after he was elected president.



[Soundbite] Yoon Suk-yeol(Then-president-elect(Mar. 20)) : "I think the JCS should be relocated to Namtaeryeong, where the war command is based."



The defense ministry has officially confirmed the plan, pledging to maintain its defense operation system consistent at all times. First, a preliminary survey will be carried out this year to prepare for the construction of the new headquarters. The project is slated to be completed in 2026. The ministry says it has yet to calculate the cost of construction, which will depend on the presence of protection functions and the scale of an information and communication system. Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup expects the relocation cost to reach 200 billion to 300 billion won, more than the presidential transition committee's earlier estimate of 120 billion won. The opposition party called the committee's estimate a "hoax," because far more money is needed for relocation.



[Soundbite] Ahn Gyu-back(National Defense Committee(DP)) : "10 years ago it cost KRW 177.5 bn. Given the inflation rate, this time it's going to cost at least KRW 500 bn."



The ruling party is concerned about the separation of the Defense Ministry and the JCS.



[Soundbite] Shin Won-sik(National Defense Committee(PPP)) : "The JCS not only acts as a military command, but also as an assistant to the defense minister and the president."



The ministry, which currently consists of five separate entities including the JCS, is to be moved to the annex building until the end of this year. The ripple effects of the presidential office relocation continue, with authorities also pushing for trading the locations of the military and the security service in line with the latter's demand.

