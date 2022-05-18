기사 본문 영역
상세페이지
[Anchor Lead]
Former Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung criticized that the police is flogging a dead horse by conducting search and seizure of Seongnam City Hall in its investigation of illegal sponsorship for the Seongnam FC. Lee said on today’s radio interview that he was acquitted after the police had found nothing during its probe launched at the behest of the People Power Party. He added that the Seongnam FC is an affiliate funded entirely by the city government and that it was Seongnam citizens who benefitted from the football club’s presence.
- LEE CRITICIZES POLICE INVESTIGATION
입력 2022-05-18
수정2022-05-18
[Anchor Lead]
