LEE CRITICIZES POLICE INVESTIGATION News Today 입력 2022.05.18

[Anchor Lead]



Former Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung criticized that the police is flogging a dead horse by conducting search and seizure of Seongnam City Hall in its investigation of illegal sponsorship for the Seongnam FC. Lee said on today’s radio interview that he was acquitted after the police had found nothing during its probe launched at the behest of the People Power Party. He added that the Seongnam FC is an affiliate funded entirely by the city government and that it was Seongnam citizens who benefitted from the football club’s presence.

[Anchor Lead]



Former Democratic Party presidential candidate Lee Jae-myung criticized that the police is flogging a dead horse by conducting search and seizure of Seongnam City Hall in its investigation of illegal sponsorship for the Seongnam FC. Lee said on today's radio interview that he was acquitted after the police had found nothing during its probe launched at the behest of the People Power Party. He added that the Seongnam FC is an affiliate funded entirely by the city government and that it was Seongnam citizens who benefitted from the football club's presence.



